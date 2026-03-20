【Ten-day feast】“2026 International Cities of Gastronomy Fest, Macao” is unveiled today (20 March)

MACAU, March 20 - The “2026 International Cities of Gastronomy Fest, Macao” (referred to as the “Fest”), organized by Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO), was grandly unveiled at Macau Fisherman’s Wharf today (20 March). Held from 20 to 29 March, the Fest brings together 38 UNESCO Creative Cities of Gastronomy from 22 countries around the world, as well as ten Creative Cities in other fields including Music, Film, Literature, Crafts and Folk Art, Media Arts as well as Design. Through five major highlights, the ten-day feast of international gastronomic culture unleashes the Macao SAR’s strengths as an international exchange platform and its vibrant dynamic as a Creative City of Gastronomy, reinforcing the city’s status as a world centre of tourism and leisure.

Secretary for Economy and Finance of the Macao SAR Government, Tai Kin Ip; Deputy Director-General of the Economic Affairs Department of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Macao SAR, Yang Quanzhou; Secretary of the UNESCO Creative Cities Network (UCCN), Denise Bax; Head of Youth Culture and Food Heritage Programme in the Office of Youth and Women at the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), Flora Igoe; Deputy Governor of Phetchaburi, Thailand, Wanpen Mungsri; Mayor of Nkongsamba of Cameroon, Frederic Nzoki Epoh; Deputy Mayor of Phuket of Thailand, Piboonsak Kittitornkun; Deputy Mayor for Culture, Tourism and Heritage of Santa Maria da Feira of Portugal, Paulo Jorge Leitão Marcelo; Coordinator of the Cities of Gastronomy Subnetwork of UCCN and Focal Point of Bergamo of Italy, Claudio Cecchinelli, and MGTO Director and Macao SAR (China) Focal Point to UCCN, Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, officiated the opening ceremony together with representatives of the six integrated resort enterprises and other guests.

Foster confluence of gastronomy and culture as an international exchange platform

Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes expressed in her remarks that this year set a new record of participation and set off Macao’s unique charm as an international exchange platform. Orienting its development as “One Centre, One Platform, One Base” and “One Highland”, the Macao SAR will keep shining the unique sparks of East-and-West cultural tapestry and embracing the opportunities gifted by UCCN to deepen cooperation between Creative Cities of Gastronomy from China and worldwide, fostering preservation, innovation and exchange among Creative Cities of Gastronomy, celebrating gastronomy as a global language that nurtures an innovative and sustainable future.

Denise Bax highlighted that culinary cultures have always been a powerful connector - bringing people, cultures, and cities together in ways few other elements can. Thanks to the passion of its organizers and participants, along with the engagement of local communities and international stakeholders, the Fest has become far more than a culinary celebration; it has transformed into a vibrant space where cities exchanged ideas and shared experiences across diverse local contexts. With a dynamic program, the event showcased an inspiring range of perspectives. The UNESCO Creative Cities Network is proud to contribute to this momentum, demonstrating how gastronomy can energize exchange and cooperation, and driving urban development that is inclusive and deeply rooted in local realities.

Claudio Cecchinelli expressed sincerest gratitude on behalf of all 66 Cities of Gastronomy from around the world. He expressed in his remarks that the event allows different Creative Cities of Gastronomy to showcase their culinary and gastronomic excellences, offering a unique platform for professional exchanges and growth. People from all over the world come together creating a fusion of cultures, people, stories that merge their diversity to create a new future, a future that marries pride in tradition with enthusiasm for innovation. The future foreseen will grow through the work of chefs, culinary leaders and role models for the next generation, and through the effort of the Cities, hubs of creativity.

Infuse ZAPE with economic vitality

Roman Amphitheatre Square and Legend Boulevard of Macau Fisherman’s Wharf in ZAPE is chosen as the main venue of the Fest, while the new community venue is set in the vicinity of Rua de Cantão and Rua de Xangai, to energize the community economy through the impact radiated by this spectacular event. At the main venue, the International Gastronomy Promenade presents delicacies from worldwide at 100 food booths, while renowned chefs from worldwide demonstrate culinary skills in 53 sessions of the City of Gastronomy Showcase, including two young chefs working in Macao and one South-African chef, who were chosen to participate in the Young Chefs Programme as an initiative of FAO. In addition, the new highlight World Wines Lounge presents a variety of liquor products including grape wine, beer, whiskey and spirit. Participants can taste different kinds of wine they love. About 800 dining seats are provided on site. A range of artistic performances, interactive moments and themed installations for photo opportunities are here to spark festive vibes.

Unfolded at the community venue, the Global Goodies Market encompasses 40 booths which showcase gastronomic and related products from 16 Creative Cities of Gastronomy including Macao, as well as five Creative Cities in other fields. There are also special booths themed after Macao Classic Brands and coffee, besides the beverage art showcase and interactive performances.

Coming up on 23 March, the International Gastronomy Forum, Macao invites representatives of UCCN and FAO as well as top international content creators to share their profound experiences under the theme of “Creative Fusion: Reimagining Gastronomy Beyond the Plate”. As a special new highlight, the Forum also features the Chinese Creative Showcase where seven Creative Cities from the Chinese mainland will demonstrate their distinctive cultures.

Global social media superstar spotlights Macao’s tourism and gastronomy appeal

MGTO has specially invited UN Tourism’s Ambassador as a social media creator with the most followers (over 160 million) on TikTok in the world, Khaby Lame, to attend the Fest’s opening and engage in a kaleidoscope of in-depth travel experiences in Macao. As a top-tier international content creator, Khaby Lame shares lively content about Macao’s unique charm in “tourism + gastronomy” and colorful cityscape as an international destination on his platform, engaging global travelers especially the new generation. The collaborative promotion elevates the Fest’s visibility and Macao’s international profile.

Variety of attractive prizes and time-limited offers

A range of special offers and experience activities are launched during the Fest, such as instant discount for e-payment consumption and lucky draw, themed games at the main venue and free coffee experience at the community venue. Receipts from purchases at both venues are stackable for consumers to enjoy various special offers. Meanwhile, businesses at ZAPE present time-limited special offers. Participants can obtain free themed cards at the information stations to enjoy special offers at partnering businesses in ZAPE during the event. The cards are available while the stock lasts.

For the event program and latest information, please visit the themed website: https://www.macaotourism.gov.mo/en/article/events/gastronomy-fest-2026.