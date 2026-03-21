Rony Jabour Selected Again to Speak at NSC 2026, Reinforcing His Position as a Global Leader in Workplace Safety

Rony Jabour speaking about risk prevention and worker safety in the United States Rony Jabour speaking to safety professionals at a U.S. conference Rony Jabour speaking to safety professionals at a U.S. event Rony Jabour, founder of United Safety Net, leading a workplace safety training session

Founder of United Safety Net brings leadership, international recognition, and real-world impact to a major U.S. safety event

True safety leadership goes beyond regulations — it’s about influencing people, cultures, and saving lives every single day.” — Rony Jabour

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rony Jabour , an OSHA-authorized safety trainer, entrepreneur, and investor based in Boston, Massachusetts, United States, has been selected again as a Speaker at the NSC Safety Congress & Expo 2026, one of the most important occupational safety events in the United States. The event will take place from September 11 to 17, 2026, in Indianapolis, Indiana.Recognized for speaking at major safety events across the United States and internationally, Jabour has built a strong reputation as a global voice in workplace safety. His ability to communicate in English, Portuguese, and Spanish allows him to connect with diverse audiences and deliver impactful safety training across different countries and cultures.As the founder of United Safety Net , one of the leading OSHA training providers in the United States, Jabour has developed a high-impact training model focused on real-world application. The organization provides OSHA safety training programs in English, Portuguese, and Spanish, helping companies improve safety performance and reduce workplace incidents.With over 18 years of experience and more than 50,000 workers trained, Jabour has established himself as a leading figure in OSHA training, construction safety, and workforce engagement in the United States.A Globally Recognized Leader in Safety and EducationJabour has received national and international recognition for his contributions to safety and education. He was named among the Top 100 Leaders in Education by the Global Forum of Education and recognized as a 40 Under 40 Rising Star by the National Safety Council (NSC).He holds advanced academic training in risk management and leadership, including a Master’s degree in Safety and Health and a Master’s-level certification in Risk Management from Texas University, along with executive education in Leadership and Risk Analysis from Harvard University.Addressing One of the Biggest Gaps in Workplace SafetyAt NSC 2026, Jabour will present the session titled:“Why Safety Programs Fail Immigrant Workers — and How Leaders Can Fix It.”The presentation addresses one of the most critical challenges in workplace safety today: the disconnect between safety programs and how they are actually understood and applied by workers in real job site conditions.Jabour’s work emphasizes that compliance alone does not save lives. His approach focuses on communication, cultural understanding, and leadership — ensuring that safety is not only taught, but truly understood and applied in the field.Communication and Leadership as Competitive AdvantagesJabour highlights that companies that prioritize communication and leadership outperform those that rely only on compliance-based safety systems.“Safety is not about checking boxes. It is about making sure workers understand the risks and return home safely every day,” Jabour said.United Safety NetUnited Safety Net is one of the leading OSHA training providers in the United States, offering workplace safety training in English, Portuguese, and Spanish. The company is known for its high-engagement training model and its ability to translate complex OSHA standards into clear, practical understanding.Website: www.UnitedSafetyNet.com Expanding Global InfluenceJabour’s continued presence at major events such as the NSC Safety Congress & Expo reflects his growing influence not only in the United States, but across multiple countries. His work contributes to a global shift toward more effective, communication-driven, and human-centered safety practices.About Rony JabourRony Jabour is an OSHA-authorized safety trainer, entrepreneur, and investor based in Boston, Massachusetts, United States. He is the founder of United Safety Net, one of the leading OSHA training providers in the U.S., and has trained more than 50,000 workers. Known for speaking at major safety events worldwide, his work focuses on improving workplace safety through leadership, communication, and real-world application.Website: www.RonyJabour.com

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