Free options and resources for preparing and filing taxes in 2026

IR-2026-38, March 20, 2026

WASHINGTON — The Internal Revenue Service reminds taxpayers who still need to file their 2025 federal tax returns that free options and resources are available on IRS.gov. Whether taxpayers prefer to prepare their own returns or need assistance, IRS.gov offers secure electronic filing options. E-filing remains the fastest and most secure way to file a tax return.

“IRS Free File demonstrates the IRS’s commitment to providing taxpayers an easy and secure way to prepare and file their federal tax return at no cost,” said IRS Chief Executive Officer Frank J. Bisignano. “Free assistance and information is also available to taxpayers through other means as well, including VITA/TCE, MilTax, and IRS.gov.”

IRS Free File available on IRS.gov

Many taxpayers can prepare and file their federal tax returns for free using IRS Free File, available only through IRS.gov. The IRS Free File program is a public-private partnership between the IRS and the Free File Alliance, a coalition of tax preparation software companies.

Taxpayers whose adjusted gross income is $89,000 or less can use guided tax preparation software at no cost.

Benefits of using IRS Free File guided tax software include:

Multiple products to choose from.

Step-by-step guidance through simple questions.

Accurate calculations.

Some providers offer free state tax preparation and filing.

Taxpayers must begin their return from the IRS Free File page on IRS.gov to ensure free access.

Those taxpayers who are comfortable preparing their own tax returns can use IRS Free File Fillable Forms regardless of income.

Free help with tax preparation

Free IRS resources

IRS.gov offers tools and information to help taxpayers file accurately and on time:

Helpful tips for taxpayers

More information