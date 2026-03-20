Asset Purchase Facility: Gilt Sales – Market Notice 20 March 2026

At its September 2025 meeting, the MPC voted to reduce the stock of gilts held in the APF by £70 billion over the period from October 2025 to September 2026, to a total of £488 billion.

The Bank set out in the consolidated APF gilt sales Market Notice published on 1 September 2022 that it would publish a quarterly schedule for the sales of gilts held in the APF for monetary policy purposes. The details and schedule for the Q2 2026 sales of such gilts are set out in this Market Notice, which covers the period from 20 April 2026 to the week commencing 15 June 2026.

The Bank set out in the 15 December 2023 Market Notice that it would set a schedule of auctions in order to continue to reduce the stock of gilts held in the APF as evenly as possible across maturity sectors, measured in initial proceeds terms. The maturity sectors are defined as gilts with a residual maturity of between: 3-7 years (short), 7-20 years (medium) and over 20 years (long).

As set out in the 18 September 2025 Market Notice, for the year starting Q4 2025, the Bank will aim to sell fewer long maturity sector gilts than gilts at other maturities, to better reflect demand conditions.

Accordingly, in Q2 2026, the Bank will sell short maturity sector bonds across two auctions of £825 million, medium maturity sector bonds across two auctions of £725 million, and long maturity sector bonds across one auction of £675 million. Further details are outlined in the table below.

Other than as amended in this Market Notice, the detailed operational parameters and participation requirements set out previously will apply to these gilt sales.

The Bank will continue to monitor the impact of its gilt sales programme on market conditions, and reserves the right to amend its schedule, including the gilts to be sold and the size of its auctions, or any other aspect of its approach at its sole discretion.

The Bank expects to announce the sales schedule for Q3 2026 at 4.30pm on 19 June 2026.

Table 1: APF gilt sales auction calendar – April to June 2026

Auction date Maturity sector Auction size Monday 20 April Medium £725mn Monday 27 April Long £675mn Monday 11 May Medium £725mn Monday 18 May Short £825mn Monday 15 June Short £825mn

The Bank expects to hold three short and two medium maturity sector auctions in the final quarter of the QT year, between July and September 2026.

The number and size of auctions needed to meet the MPC’s target in Q3 2026 may change, depending on the movement in gilt prices and the realised distribution of sales throughout the year, and therefore these numbers should be understood as strictly indicative.