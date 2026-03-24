Coaxicom Expands Radius RF Connector Manufacturing for Aerospace and Defense Applications

Swept Radius RF Connectors Manufactured in the USA by Coaxicom

U.S.-based manufacturer advances high-frequency connector design to improve signal integrity in mission-critical systems

What sets Coaxicom apart is our collaboration with engineering teams during the design and development phase. “We’re helping solve signal and space challenges, creating greater reliability.” — Julian Andrews, Managing Director of Manufacturing

STUART, FL, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Coaxicom , the manufacturing brand of Coaxial Components Corp., announced expanded capabilities in precision radius RF connector manufacturing, supporting high-frequency aerospace, defense, and advanced communications applications.As RF systems operate at higher frequencies and tighter tolerances, connector geometry plays an increasingly important role in system performance . While traditional right-angle connectors remain widely used, Coaxicom specializes in radius (swept) RF connectors , designed to improve signal integrity and reduce performance loss in demanding environments.Standard right-angle connectors introduce abrupt internal transitions that can impact signal performance, particularly in high-frequency applications. These transitions may lead to impedance discontinuities, increased signal reflection, and reduced efficiency.Coaxicom’s radius connector designs replace sharp transitions with a controlled curved geometry, allowing signals to travel more smoothly through the connector. This approach helps reduce signal loss and maintain consistent electrical performance across critical RF systems.Coaxicom’s radius RF connectors support frequency ranges from DC to 18 GHz, with select models extending up to 26 GHz, enabling use in advanced RF and microwave systems.Manufactured using precision-machined materials—including stainless steel, beryllium copper, and PTFE dielectric—the connectors are designed to maintain reliable performance in high-frequency and high-reliability environments.Radius RF connector manufacturing requires precise control over geometry and tolerances, making it a capability not widely offered across the RF connector industry“What sets Coaxicom apart is our ability to collaborate directly with engineering teams during the design and development phase,” said Julian Andrews, Director of Manufacturing at Coaxicom. “We’re helping engineers solve signal and space challenges early, which leads to stronger performance and more reliable systems in the field.”Coaxicom operates as a U.S.-based manufacturer supporting aerospace and defense programs. The company maintains JCP Certification (DD Form 2345 approval), enabling access to militarily critical technical data and participation in controlled government programs. The company also supports ITAR-regulated manufacturing, ISO-certified quality systems, and alignment with NIST standards.As a women-owned business, Coaxicom supports supplier diversity initiatives within government procurement environments. In addition to connector manufacturing, Coaxicom provides tools such as its Cable Builder platform to support RF cable assembly configuration and streamline engineering and procurement workflows.Coaxicom’s products are used in aerospace systems, defense electronics, radar platforms, satellite communications, and advanced RF engineering applications.About CoaxicomCoaxicom, the manufacturing brand of Coaxial Components Corp., is a U.S.-based manufacturer of RF connectors, adapters, cable assemblies, attenuators, terminations, and precision connector components. The company supports aerospace, defense, telecommunications, and advanced technology industries with high-performance RF solutions and specialized manufacturing capabilities.Media Contact: John HaasCoaxicom1501 SE Decker Ave, Suite 201Stuart, FL 34994772.287.5000

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