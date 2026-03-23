Mobile Hibachi Gains Spotlight at Pre-Oscar Industry Event in Hollywood

Jeff Gund, founder of InfoList, at the Red Carpet Pre-Oscar Soiree in West Hollywood. Love Hibachi CEO Mr. Li with a celebrity guest and the chef team at the March 12 event. Love Hibachi chef team on-site at the VIP gathering.

Pre-Oscar industry gathering in West Hollywood features mobile hibachi catering, with Love Hibachi serving as VIP food sponsor.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- With demand for experiential dining on the rise, mobile hibachi catering is becoming a fixture at high-profile gatherings across the U.S.As consumers increasingly seek dining experiences that combine entertainment with flexibility, mobile hibachi services have emerged as a growing segment within the broader catering industry. This trend was on display earlier this month at a pre-Oscar industry gathering in West Hollywood, where Love Hibachi , a California-based mobile teppanyaki brand, served as the VIP food sponsor.The event, held March 12 at Skybar on Sunset Boulevard, doubled as a red carpet pre-Oscar soiree and a birthday celebration for InfoList founder Jeff Gund. It drew a range of entertainment industry professionals, including Oscar-nominated filmmakers, studio executives, and talent representatives.According to the event listing, Love Hibachi provided on-site culinary offerings for VIP attendees. The brand was recognized in the program for its contribution to the evening.Mobile hibachi services operate by bringing chefs, grills, and ingredients directly to private residences, event venues, or vacation rentals. The format combines live cooking performances with customized menus, offering an alternative to traditional restaurant dining or standard catering options.Industry observers have noted that models such as mobile hibachi benefit from cost flexibility — reducing overhead tied to physical restaurant spaces — while delivering an experience that consumers increasingly associate with value. The format also accommodates a range of dietary preferences, including halal, kosher, vegetarian, and allergy-friendly options.Guests at the March 12 event included director David Zucker (Airplane!, The Naked Gun), filmmaker Shane Black (Iron Man 3, Lethal Weapon), former Sony executive Palak Patel (Maleficent, Oz the Great and Powerful), Twilight franchise producer Michael Becker, and Whiplash producer Richard Walters. Oscar-nominated screenwriter Jim Herzfeld (Meet the Parents), Emmy-winning makeup artist Douglas Noe (Loki, Avengers: Endgame), visual effects supervisor Olaf Wendt (Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, Game of Thrones), and Grammy-nominated musician Eric Gales — who performed at this year’s Oscars — were also in attendance.Actors Jake Busey and Richard Grieco joined the guest list alongside social media influencers with millions of followers.Love Hibachi operates in key California markets including Los Angeles, San Diego, and San Francisco, with a growing presence in other U.S. cities. The company specializes in private events, vacation rentals, and corporate gatherings.With the summer event season approaching, mobile catering services that emphasize live entertainment and customizable menus are expected to see continued demand across major metropolitan areas.About Love HibachiLove Hibachi is a mobile teppanyaki catering service based in California, providing on-site chefs, custom menus, and full-service event coordination for private parties, vacation rentals, and corporate functions. The company serves clients across select U.S. markets. For more information, visit https://lovehibachi.com

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