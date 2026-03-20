Travel Advisory: Temporary Road Closure Scheduled March 25 at the Moosup Valley Road Bridge in Foster

RHODE ISLAND, March 20 - As progress continues at a multibridge replacement project in Foster, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) is scheduled to temporarily close Moosup Valley Road between Potter Road and the Tyler Free Library to place steel at the Moosup Valley Road Bridge. The road will be closed on Wednesday, March 25 in short-duration intervals for up to 20 minutes in length, with detours in place, between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Since last fall, RIDOT demolished and rebuilt the portion of the Moosup Valley Road Bridge that normally carries eastbound traffic. Once the steel is in place, the Department will continue working to replace the portion carrying westbound traffic. This includes pouring the concrete deck and completing roadway restoration, such as the approach slabs, asphalt courses, and sidewalks.

The temporary traffic signal controlling the single lane of traffic over the bridge will remain in place until mid-summer.

Along with the Moosup Valley Road Bridge, RIDOT also replaced the Rams Tail Road and Mill Road bridges as part of this $11.5 million project. Final completion of all work on this project is scheduled for late summer 2027.

All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings and weather.

This bridge replacement project is made possible by RhodeWorks. RIDOT is committed to bringing Rhode Island's infrastructure into a state of good repair while respecting the environment and striving to improve it. Learn more at www.ridot.net/RhodeWorks.