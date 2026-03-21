March 21 ‘BEYBLADE Day’ TOMY Company Announces Two Global BEYBLADE Tournaments Across Virtual and Real Worlds

Key visuals for “BEYBLADE X-BATTLES WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP 2026 on Roblox” “BEYBLADE X GP FINAL 2026 in BANGKOK” – Tokyo Version

NY, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ・Virtual: The First-Ever BEYBLADE X World Championship on Roblox in May 2026・Real: A Premier BEYBLADE X Championship Event to Take Place in Bangkok in December 2026TOMY Company, Ltd., based in Katsushika Ward, Tokyo, is pleased to announce that today, March 21— “BEYBLADE Day” (*)— it has released new information for upcoming BEYBLADE X tournaments, the modernized “beigoma” spinning tops to be held both on the immersive platform Roblox and in Bangkok, Thailand.Note: The tournament videos will be released sequentially on the “BEYBLADE English – Official YouTube Channel ( www.youtube.com/beybladeofficial ) ” starting in the afternoon of March 21 (EST).The BEYBLADE X-BATTLES WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP 2026 ON ROBLOX, the first-ever virtual BEYBLADE world championship, will take place from May 15 (Fri.) to May 25 (Mon.), 2026. The official BEYBLADE X title on the globally popular immersive platform Roblox, BEYBLADE X-BATTLES, surpassed 100 million total user visits worldwide in approximately 11 months since its launch in March 2025 (as of February 2026). This championship will be held to commemorate this milestone.In addition, the BEYBLADE X GP FINAL 2026 in BANGKOK will take place in Bangkok, Thailand, in December 2026. This event marks the first grand final of the newly established global tournament series, BEYBLADE X GP (Grand Prix), the premier competitive tournament series for BEYBLADE X, which will launch worldwide in May 2026. Qualifying tournaments, previously been held under different names in each country and region, will be unified under the name BEYBLADE X GP in all participating regions, further enhancing the sense of global unity as an international competition. For its inaugural season, the tournament is expected to feature participants from 19 regions across North America, Europe, and Asia. Bangkok was selected as the host location for the final event as the popularity of BEYBLADE continues to accelerate in Thailand, which has shown the strongest growth in shipments for the latest series, BEYBLADE X, among all markets.Masahiko Yamazaki, Head of Global Beyblade Business at TOMY Company said:“We are delighted to see BEYBLADE, which was born in Japan in 1999, continuing to expand around the world in both real and virtual spaces. The BEYBLADE world championship to be held on Roblox represents a new challenge that connects users from across the globe and in its virtual world.We are also very pleased to host an international-scale real-world tournament in Southeast Asia for the first time, which we believe further demonstrates the global growth of the BEYBLADE fandom.Guided by our brand purpose, ‘The Power of Spin – Bringing the World Together’ we will continue to deliver BEYBLADE as a culture that resonates worldwide—one that transcends the boundaries of the real and virtual worlds, as well as differences in gender and language, and can be enjoyed by people everywhere.”Junichiro Tsuji, Head of Developer Relations, Roblox Japan said:“We are honored that Roblox has been chosen as the platform for BEYBLADE’s new digital challenge. BEYBLADE has captivated fans in the real world for many years and bringing that excitement into the digital space represents an exciting new chapter.The fact that a virtual world championship will be held within BEYBLADE X-BATTLES, which has already recorded more than 100 million visits from users around the world, truly symbolizes the new possibilities of an era where digital and physical experiences are coming together.With more than 144 million people using Roblox every day, we are excited to witness how BEYBLADE—a globally recognized IP originating from Japan—will bring together communities that transcend generations, languages, and even physical spaces, allowing even more people around the world to share in the excitement.”(*) BEYBLADE Day: The date was established based on the rules where players set their BEYBLADEs (tops) in a special launcher and shoot with the count of "3, 2, 1, Go Shoot!" TOMY chose March 21 as BEYBLADE Day to represent the countdown "3, 2, 1." (Registered as an association-recognized anniversary of the Japan Anniversary Association on March 21, 2023.)About BEYBLADE X-BATTLES WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP 2026 ON ROBLOXBEYBLADE X-BATTLES is the official BEYBLADE X title on the globally popular immersive platform Roblox, where users from around the world can connect in real time and enjoy an authentic BEYBLADE experience in a virtual environment.Within this platform, the first-ever virtual BEYBLADE world championship —the BEYBLADE X-BATTLES WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP 2026 ON ROBLOX —will take place.Players will also be rewarded with event-exclusive digital BEYBLADEs based on their performance, and a special event will offer participants the chance to win free UGC items through a spin.Event Overview: BEYBLADE X-BATTLES WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP 2026 ON ROBLOX・Event Dates: May 15 (Fri.) – May 25 (Mon.), 2026 (Japan Standard Time)・World Name: “BEYBLADE X-BATTLES” on Roblox・World URL: www.roblox.com/games/85070202669030/ ・Eligibility: Roblox account holders who have reached Level 5 or higher in BEYBLADE X-BATTLES・Official Event Website: beyblade.takaratomy.co.jp/beyblade-x/roblox/・Participation Fee: Free (some paid content available)・Supported Devices: Smartphones and tablets (iOS / Android), PCs (Windows / macOS)・Development Partner: Roblabo Corporation.About BEYBLADE X GP FINAL 2026 in BANGKOKThe BEYBLADE X GP series is a global tournament in which qualifying rounds are held in countries and regions around the world, culminating in the GP FINAL, where the world’s top Blader will be determined.Event Overview: BEYBLADE X GP FINAL 2026 in BANGKOK・Dates: December 12 (Sat.) – December 13 (Sun.), 2026 (scheduled)・Venue: ICONSIAM(299 Charoen Nakhon Soi 5, Charoen Nakhon Road, Khlong Ton Sai Sub District, Khlong San District, Bangkok 10600)・Eligibility: Winners of designated Regular Class tournaments (ages 6–12) and Open Class tournaments (ages 6 and up, including adults)To read more : https://www.vritimes.com/us/articles/e8d5817f-51cd-43d6-81ac-090c07c68488/65a330c4-4aa9-41a5-a352-63cf6ba1b769

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