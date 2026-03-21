Hendrik Holt and Marcel Fejer Expand Portfolio with Strategic Defense Infrastructure Acquisition

German visionaries champion a "fighting economy" while advancing a €350M energy storage megaproject in Eastern Germany.

BERLIN, GERMANY, March 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Renowned German entrepreneur Hendrik Holt, alongside his business partner Marcel Fejer, LL.M., has announced a major strategic expansion into high-security critical infrastructure. The acquisition marks a significant pivot toward assets with direct national security and defense implications, solidifying the Holt Group's position at the intersection of European economic power and geopolitical stability.​As global markets face unprecedented volatility, Holt and Fejer are advocating for a paradigm shift in how private capital engages with national security.​"Wars can be waged, won, and lost through conventional military means, but economic warfare is capable of achieving objectives over the long term by exercising control over economic structures," said Hendrik Holt. "Anyone forced to their knees economically can no longer finance a war. The aim must therefore be for entrepreneurs to deploy their assets in this manner. We call this a 'fighting economy.'"​Neutral Management and Operational Discipline​The newly acquired critical infrastructure will be managed with strict operational discipline. Fejer and Holt view their role as private owners of national-security-adjacent assets as a profound responsibility.​"Marcel and I believe our responsibility lies in handling assets responsibly and, first and foremost, managing them neutrally as economic entities," Holt explained. "Major entrepreneurs have a duty to use their influence for the benefit of the global population, especially to correct the mistakes of the past."​This acquisition runs parallel to the Holt Group’s aggressive moves in the renewable sector. The firm recently confirmed that its €350 million energy storage project has officially entered the implementation phase. This megaproject will serve as a vital interface for supplying energy to Eastern Germany, drastically improving the region's grid resilience.​A Libertarian Turning Point for Europe​While many legacy German business leaders have relocated their capital abroad, Holt and Fejer are deliberately doubling down on their home country during a period of complex political transition in Berlin. Holt, a former main sponsor and Associate Partner of the Munich Security Conference, believes that genuine leadership must come from the private sector.​"In the past, I have made my best deals during times of crisis," Holt stated without hesitation. "Germany lacks crisis resilience. In recent years, virtually all major crises have had to be resolved by entrepreneurs because politics has consistently failed. If Germany does not take a completely different course now, the country cannot be saved. This course must be a libertarian turning point initiated by strong entrepreneurs."​Holt’s standing among Germany’s elite was recently cemented by an exclusive portrait session with Laurence Chaperon, the legendary photographer of German Chancellors. The collaboration visually underscores Holt's seamless integration into the highest echelons of Berlin's leadership circles.​Radical Transparency on the Global Stage​Holt’s extraordinary trajectory, from a 21-year-old self-made millionaire to an infrastructure titan surviving intense political crucibles, is currently the subject of an upcoming documentary produced for Netflix and HBO.​Surviving high-profile attacks forged an unbreakable alliance around Holt. "A loyal team that weathers a storm like that cannot be stopped," he noted. The upcoming film promises an unflinching look at the realities of empire-building. According to Holt, the documentary "brings transparency to events of the past and highlights moral failings. It is a story about decisions which are sometimes made at the expense of morality, or only become morally comprehensible at a later stage."​With a portfolio now deeply entrenched in AI, renewable energy, and defense infrastructure, Hendrik Holt and Marcel Fejer are writing the blueprint for the modern European power broker.

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