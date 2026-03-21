Comer Continues to Investigate Dark Money Group’s Efforts to Evade Campaign Finance Laws

WASHINGTON—House Oversight and Government Reform Committee Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) is continuing to investigate reports the Sixteen Thirty Fund, Arabella Advisors (now operating as Sunflower Services), and others have worked to circumvent federal campaign finance disclosure requirements. The Committee uncovered a disturbing pattern of activity surrounding the Chorus influencers program including the revelation that Sixteen Thirty Fund severed active ties with the program after receiving the Committee’s inquiry and the creation of a new controlling entity. The Committee’s letter to the new entity, Creator Collective, raises new information about intentional efforts to mislead the public and shield the Chorus program from scrutiny. The letter to Creator Collective Founder Graham Wilson, requests documents from Creator Collective and any subsidiaries and affiliates on activities related to the Chorus creator incubator program.

“On November 18, 2025, the Committee sent inquiries to Sixteen Thirty Fund and Sunflower Services seeking documents related to Chorus, which the Committee understood to be operating not as an independent legal entity but as a project of Sixteen Thirty Fund with support from Arabella Advisors. This appears to have instigated an organizational scramble around the Chorus project as three days later, on November 21, 2025, records with the Government of the District of Columbia show that you filed as founder of a new domestic nonprofit corporation called the Creator Collective,” wrote Chairman Comer. “The Committee finds the sequence and circumstances surrounding this change of control dubious at best. The opacity surrounding the legal separation between Chorus and the Sixteen Thirty Fund suggests efforts to conceal the change from the Committee and the public.”

This letter to Creator Collective is part of the House Oversight Committee’s larger effort to investigate powerful, dark money groups skirting campaign finance disclosure laws enforced by the Federal Election Commission (FEC) and the Department of Justice (DOJ) while obscuring the distinction between activities of legitimate journalists from campaign operatives. Online influencers invited to join the Chorus program reportedly receive up to $8,000 per month to amplify Democratic messaging online but must sign contracts enforcing strict secrecy and imposing limitations on the types of political content they can produce.

“In addition to creating a misleading perception of the Chorus leadership, the Chorus entity has utilized a peculiar partnership to guard against disclosure of its legal structure and ownership to the public through its website registration. According to records of website registrations maintained by ICANN, wearechorus.com is registered by website registration company Withheld for Privacy. Withheld for Privacy, according to The New York Times, is based in Iceland and is known to be used by nefarious actors and others intending to hide information about website registrations,” concluded Chairman Comer. “Finally, the aforementioned legal leadership of the Creator Collective has a stated professional focus on winning elections, including at the state and local level. The Committee has obtained 50 quarterly reports completed by influencers contracting with Chorus. The reports include signed certifications from Chorus influencers attesting that they, ‘did not create any content on behalf of Chorus or using any Chorus resources that (i) expressly advocated the election or defeat of, or solicited funds for, a clearly identified candidate, political party, or ballot measure.’ However, numerous Chorus influencers appear to have generated content potentially inconsistent with this certification.”

Read the letter to Creator Collective here.