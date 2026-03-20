Nowruz in the shadow of war: A call to protect civilians

The days leading up to Nowruz are usually among the liveliest of the year in Iran. Markets fill with people buying flowers, sweets and gifts. Children look forward to visiting relatives and receiving eidi, the traditional New Year gift. Streets are decorated and families clean their homes, prepare the traditional Haft-Seen table and gather with loved ones to celebrate the rebirth of nature after the long winter.

This year, however, the season of renewal arrived under the shadow of armed conflict. Instead of the usual joyous excitement, most Iranians are experiencing anxiety and uncertainty. Families who would normally be planning visits and celebrations are instead focused on safety and the well-being of their loved ones.

A citizen from Tehran described how different the run-up to New Year felt under the shadow of war:

“As we approach New Year’s Day, the streets are usually so lively and crowded that they are packed like sardines – you can barely walk. Vendors line the streets selling everything from clothes to decorations for the Haft-Seen table. Shops that sell dried fruits and nuts are jam-packed with buyers, and sometimes you must wait for ages just to make a purchase. But this year, there is no sign of the vendors or the usual cheerful commotion. Everywhere is quiet. The passages and alleys are empty of people. Everyone feels disappointed and anxious, weighed down by the ugliness of war. Everywhere, you can see homes damaged or ruined. I just hope this situation comes to an end sooner rather than later.”