LUCKY GOLF SHOWCASES V2 SIGNATURE GOLD CLUB AT EXCLUSIVE BEVERLY HILLS CELEBRITY GIFTING SUITE
Lucky Golf’s Gold Club Wows Celebrities at Jet Set Confidential’s Exclusive Beverly Hills Oscars Gifting Suite
Guests like emerging music artist Brooklyn Dylan were also introduced to the Lucky Golf product lineup, found on LuckyGolf.com, which include:
● Signature Gold Putters: Crafted from forged carbon steel with a balanced finished weight of 370 grams for consistent distance control and a smooth roll.
● High-Performance Gold Drivers: Designed with sleek, aerodynamic clubheads and premium graphite shafts to maximize ball speed and distance.
● Performance Accessories: Guests explored the Lucky Golf Tour Performance Clover Grips, which feature a soft, tacky "tour velvet" feel designed to provide optimal grip and stability.
The arrival experience, presented in partnership with Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Beverly Hills, set an elegant tone as guests entered the suite to a toast of Carter Estate bubbly and signature bites from Caviar on Top. On the terrace, guests enjoyed a customized mixology program by Yaamava’ Resort & Casino and an elite culinary display from STK Steakhouse.
As a cornerstone partner, Lucky Golf was featured prominently in the luxury gift bags provided to notable attendees. Participating gifting partners outside of Lucky Golf, was InStyler Brands, JW Marriott St. Maarten, Terranea Resort, Allegretto Vineyard Resort, Yaamava’ Resort & Casino, Aperture Cellars, Savory Roads, La Jolla Cosmetic Medical Spa, D Pet Hotels Los Angeles Wiens Cellars, Palms Las Vegas, Monarch Beach Golf, Starcrossed Astrology, Butter & Cream Bakery, AKA Beverly Hills, and finally, the break-through skin care line, Fairiche, represented personally by its Founder & CEO, Vicki Nguyen.
Notable attendees engaging with Lucky Golf included Scheana Shay, Mary Fitzgerald Bonnet, Ray-Ray McCloud III, James Tupper, Christian Isaiah, Rafael Cabrera, Carrington Bornstein, Ro Mina Ustayev, Lika Osipova, King Moore, Teddy Montinho, Cat Ce, and Yi Zhou.
Jessica del Mundo
10storyhouse
Jessica@10storyhouse.com
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