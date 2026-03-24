LUCKY GOLF SHOWCASES V2 SIGNATURE GOLD CLUB AT EXCLUSIVE BEVERLY HILLS CELEBRITY GIFTING SUITE

InStyler CEO Dan Fugardi and NFL Wide Receiver Ray Ray McCloud III Fairiche CEO Vicki Nguyen, Singer Brooklyn Dylan, InStyler CEO Dan Fugardi Lucky Golf

Lucky Golf’s Gold Club Wows Celebrities at Jet Set Confidential’s Exclusive Beverly Hills Oscars Gifting Suite

We were all loving the energy that Lucky Golf brought. The sport as a whole is clearly changing and holding the Gold Club has really made me want to get back out on the golf course.” — Dan Fugardi

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Coming off of Hollywood’s most celebrated week, InStyler, led by Chairman & CEO Dan Fugardi , alongside 2026's hottest golf brand, Lucky Golf, took center stage at Friday's Jet Set Confidential’s exclusive, invitation-only luxury gifting suite at AKA Beverly Hills. The exclusive Gold Club of Lucky Golf created serious buzz - attendees were seen playfully clamoring to leave with as many variations as they could get their hands on. This gorgeous five-star event welcomed a curated guest list of celebrities, leading influencers, and tastemakers for an elevated lifestyle experience celebrating the intersection of professional-grade sport, wellness and luxury travel. Set inside the refined residential-style suites at AKA Beverly Hills, the experience provided a sophisticated setting just steps from Rodeo Drive. A central highlight of the afternoon was the Lucky Golf hands-on activation, where celebrity wellness guru, Jay Galvin , hosted guests on the terrace, inviting them to engage with the brand’s premium golf equipment. Attendees had the opportunity to experience the Lucky Golf 2nd Generation Signature Gold Wedge, a standout piece known for its forged 1020 carbon steel construction and precision-milled face that offers tour-level spin control. “We were all loving the energy that Lucky Golf brought. The sport as a whole is clearly changing and holding the Gold Club has really made me want to get back out on the golf course.” said Fugardi, CEO of InStyler. “It's interesting timing as a recent goal of InStyler is to support our female golfer audience with hair styling equipment like our travel line and our brand-new Gloss Guard Oil Iron that doesn't just perform at the highest level for hair but also compliments with providing that similarly distinct, confident & durable style on and off the course.”Guests like emerging music artist Brooklyn Dylan were also introduced to the Lucky Golf product lineup, found on LuckyGolf.com, which include:● Signature Gold Putters: Crafted from forged carbon steel with a balanced finished weight of 370 grams for consistent distance control and a smooth roll.● High-Performance Gold Drivers: Designed with sleek, aerodynamic clubheads and premium graphite shafts to maximize ball speed and distance.● Performance Accessories: Guests explored the Lucky Golf Tour Performance Clover Grips, which feature a soft, tacky "tour velvet" feel designed to provide optimal grip and stability.The arrival experience, presented in partnership with Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Beverly Hills, set an elegant tone as guests entered the suite to a toast of Carter Estate bubbly and signature bites from Caviar on Top. On the terrace, guests enjoyed a customized mixology program by Yaamava’ Resort & Casino and an elite culinary display from STK Steakhouse.As a cornerstone partner, Lucky Golf was featured prominently in the luxury gift bags provided to notable attendees. Participating gifting partners outside of Lucky Golf, was InStyler Brands, JW Marriott St. Maarten, Terranea Resort, Allegretto Vineyard Resort, Yaamava’ Resort & Casino, Aperture Cellars, Savory Roads, La Jolla Cosmetic Medical Spa, D Pet Hotels Los Angeles Wiens Cellars, Palms Las Vegas, Monarch Beach Golf, Starcrossed Astrology, Butter & Cream Bakery, AKA Beverly Hills, and finally, the break-through skin care line, Fairiche, represented personally by its Founder & CEO, Vicki Nguyen Notable attendees engaging with Lucky Golf included Scheana Shay, Mary Fitzgerald Bonnet, Ray-Ray McCloud III, James Tupper, Christian Isaiah, Rafael Cabrera, Carrington Bornstein, Ro Mina Ustayev, Lika Osipova, King Moore, Teddy Montinho, Cat Ce, and Yi Zhou.

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