Delegation Visit to Denmark: Strengthening Dialogue on the Future of Work

SLOVENIA, March 20 - In Copenhagen, specifically at the Danish Chamber of Commerce and Dansk Industri, experts presented the Danish business model. Discussions highlighted trust as the core element of the model, and the importance of collaboration between all partners in finding solutions profitable for all – from employees, to business and social partners.

Roskilde Trade and Industry kindly welcomed the delegation to their city, offering an opportunity to learn about the local business ecosystem. Through meetings with business associations, companies, trade unions, and municipal representatives – including the mayor – participants gained practical insight into the close cooperation between different stakeholders. These interactions highlighted how coordinated efforts at the local level contribute to economic growth and a supportive environment for businesses.

A key focus throughout the visit was the future of work - exploring flexible business models and the evolving role of social partners. The insights gained during the visit will now serve as a valuable reference point for the Slovenian Chamber of Commerce and Industry in its ongoing work. In particular, the Danish emphasis on trust-based cooperation, strong social dialogue, and shared responsibility among stakeholders offers important inspiration for further strengthening the Slovenian business environment.

By bringing these learnings back to Slovenia, the delegation aims to contribute to the development of more adaptable and forward-looking labour market policies, while continuing to foster dialogue and cooperation between all stakeholders.