Josephine Valencic Scholarship for Voice Studies at the Cleveland Institute of Music in the USA

SLOVENIA, March 20 - The scholarship is named after the singer Josephine Valencic, who was born in Slovenia and later lived and worked in Cleveland, Ohio. Through her three children and the young members of the Cleveland Slovenian Youth Chorus, she lovingly and persistently fostered an appreciation for Slovenian music, art, and national heritage. The scholarship was established in memory of her life and work.

Eligible applicants are those enrolled in voice studies (either as a sole field of study or together with other academic programs), who are of Slovenian heritage or connected with a Slovenian organization in the United States or elsewhere, and who are at least of secondary school age but no older than 32. The scholarship is awarded for the full academic year (two semesters), with the possibility of renewal.

When applying to CIM, the candidate must submit a general application and indicate an interest in receiving financial support from the Josephine Valencic Fund. Applicants should monitor the CIM website for deadlines (October 1 or December1). Eligibility and any award of the scholarship are determined by CIM on the basis of the application and audition.

The CIM program offers high-quality music education in a supportive and demanding artistic environment. The Institute ranks among respected international conservatories, and its graduates perform with leading musical institutions in the United States and around the world. Nearly 2,000 young people and adults attend classes there each year, and the faculty includes outstanding voice teachers. Graduates of the voice programs perform at the Metropolitan Opera, New York City Opera, and opera houses in Chicago, Detroit, Cleveland, and Europe, and they also appear as guest performers elsewhere around the world.

For additional information about the program, admission, the application process, or scholarship eligibility, interested candidates may contact Kelly Hudson, Senior Admission Officer, at Kelly.Hudson@cim.edu. The Cleveland Institute of Music website also provides an Academy and Public Programs Request for Information form through which candidates may submit an inquiry and receive further information.