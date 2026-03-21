DomainsByOwner.com Eliminates Hidden Costs in Domain Sales With a Direct-to-Owner Marketplace

DomainsByOwner.com removes hidden fees and commissions, enabling buyers to connect directly with domain owners in a transparent, subscription-based marketplace.

DomainsByOwner.com removes hidden fees and puts buyers in direct contact with domain owners, creating a more transparent and efficient marketplace” — Domains By Owner

WESTON, FL, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As domain names continue to play a central role in digital branding and online business strategy, buyers and sellers are increasingly seeking more transparent and cost-effective ways to transact. Traditional domain marketplaces often include hidden costs in the form of commissions, broker markups, and transaction fees—factors that can complicate negotiations and distort pricing.In response to these challenges, DomainsByOwner.com has introduced a marketplace designed to eliminate hidden costs by connecting buyers directly with domain owners in a commission-free environment.The platform replaces transaction-based fees with a subscription model, allowing sellers to list domains without paying commissions on completed sales. Buyers benefit from direct access to owners, enabling more transparent negotiations and potentially more competitive pricing.More information about the platform is available at https://www.domainsbyowner.com Removing Hidden Costs From Domain TransactionsIn many conventional domain marketplaces, fees are not always immediately visible to users. Commissions, brokerage involvement, and pricing adjustments can increase the final cost of acquisition for buyers while reducing net returns for sellers.DomainsByOwner.com addresses this issue by adopting a no-commission structure. The platform does not charge a percentage of completed sales, and it does not participate in negotiations or pricing decisions.This approach allows sellers to retain 100% of their negotiated sale price while giving buyers confidence that pricing is not influenced by intermediary fees.Direct Buyer–Seller CommunicationAt the core of DomainsByOwner.com is a direct-connection model that removes intermediaries from the transaction process. Buyers can communicate directly with domain owners to discuss pricing, payment terms, and transfer logistics.This structure promotes faster negotiations and clearer communication. Without brokers managing conversations, both parties can engage openly and reach agreements more efficiently.For sellers, this means full control over how domains are marketed and negotiated. For buyers, it provides immediate access to the decision-maker, simplifying the acquisition process.Subscription-Based Listings for Predictable CostsRather than relying on commissions, DomainsByOwner.com operates on a subscription-based model. Sellers pay a fixed fee to list domains on the platform, regardless of whether a sale occurs.This model provides predictable costs for sellers and supports scalability for domain investors managing large portfolios. Features include:Bulk domain upload capabilities via CSVFlexible pricing formats (fixed price or negotiable offers)Customizable listings with descriptions and positioningDirect inquiry tools connecting buyers and sellersDashboard management for tracking listingsBy shifting away from transaction-based revenue, the platform aligns its incentives with marketplace participation rather than individual sales outcomes.No Brokerage, No InterferenceDomainsByOwner.com does not act as a broker and does not oversee negotiations. Its role is limited to facilitating connections between buyers and sellers.The platform also does not include built-in escrow services. Instead, users are encouraged to complete transactions through trusted third-party escrow providers, ensuring secure domain transfers while maintaining flexibility.This neutral approach reinforces the platform’s commitment to transparency and user control.Supporting a More Transparent Global MarketplaceAs the digital economy continues to expand, domain names remain essential assets for businesses, startups, and investors worldwide. DomainsByOwner.com is structured to support global participation, enabling cross-border transactions through a simple and transparent framework.By eliminating hidden costs and intermediary layers, the platform reflects a broader shift toward owner-controlled marketplaces where users maintain control over pricing, negotiation, and transaction outcomes.DomainsByOwner.com is now live and accepting domain listings from sellers worldwide.

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