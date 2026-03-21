carsale24.com secures strategic investment from AutoFacets to strengthen dealer access across DACH and beyond

carsale24 Press

HAMBURG, GERMANY, March 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The German automotive market remains one of the largest in Europe, with millions of vehicles changing hands each year, many of them through private sellers. For dealers, this creates a fragmented sourcing landscape where access to verified, high-quality private seller inventory remains inconsistent. At the same time, increasing competition, margin pressure, and reliance on lead-generation platforms have made it more difficult to secure reliable supply with predictable conversion outcomes. carsale24.com today announced a new phase of growth following a strategic investment by TGC Capital Partners, the investment arm of The Gateway Group, with digital transformation led by AutoFacets . The partnership will focus on strengthening platform functionality, creating engaging seller experiences, improving marketplace efficiency, and supporting expansion across Germany and broader European markets.carsale24.com operates an online marketplace that connects private car sellers with verified professional dealers through a structured transaction process. AutoFacets, with over two decades of experience in automotive technology, will strengthen carsale24’s customer experience, technological foundation and expand its role beyond a transaction interface into a more connected ecosystem, not just in the DACH region, but beyond.Strengthening Dealer-Centric Supply InfrastructureThis development represents a structural enhancement of the platform, with a clear focus on dealer needs. AutoFacets’ experience in building data-driven automotive platforms will support the evolution of carsale24.com into a more reliable sourcing channel, enabling dealers to access verified opportunities rather than unqualified leads. The focus is on improving supply quality, reducing inefficiencies, and enabling more consistent deal flow.Vipin Moharir, Chief Strategy Officer, AutoFacets, said:“This collaboration reflects our commitment to strengthening the digital automotive ecosystem in Europe. By combining AutoFacets’ digital expertise with carsale24.com’s propositions, we are building a platform that improves access to quality supply, increases transparency, and supports more efficient buyer operations.”What Dealers Can ExpectThe enhanced platform will deliver:• Relationship-first-personal support at every stage of the transaction• Improved Seller engagement leading to genuine transactions• Access to vehicle supply from pre-qualified private sellers• Attractive subscription models and additional services• A streamlined digital transaction journey from listing to deal completion• Improved transparency across the sourcing processThese improvements are designed to reduce noise in lead generation and enable dealers to focus on qualified opportunities.Lars Häger, Managing Director, carsale24.com, said:“Our goal has been to connect private sellers with serious dealers in an efficient way. With AutoFacets joining us strategically, we are strengthening our platform capabilities to deliver consistent supply quality and improve transparency across the transaction process.”Looking AheadAshit Shah, CEO, AutoFacets, said:“Dealers have been working around a broken supply chain for too long — chasing unqualified leads and losing time that should go into closing deals. This platform is being built to fix that: pre-qualified inventory, transparent seller data, and a faster path from first contact to handover.”This partnership marks a step toward a more structured dealer sourcing environment. With enhanced technology and institutional backing, carsale24.com will continue to focus on:• Pre-qualified private seller inventory — anonymized until dealer engagement is confirmed• Structured digital supply funnel with measurable conversion from listing to deal closure• Faster listing-to-handover timelines — targeting a streamlined end-to-end process• Integrated inspection, logistics and financing partners — reducing coordination overhead for dealersAbout AutoFacetsAutoFacets is a automotive technology leader with over 20 years of experience in delivering digital solutions for the European automotive market.About carsale24.comcarsale24.com connects private car sellers with verified dealer networks through a secure, transparent digital platform that supports vehicle sourcing and transactions.For Media enquiries, please contact:presse@carsale24.com | info@autofacets.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.