Multilingual Houwa Video from Japan’s H1 Houwa Grand Prix to Premiere Worldwide on YouTube on April 1

He is the winner of H1 Houwa Grand Prix 2025

2025 Grand Prize Houwa to be released in English, French, and Spanish, sharing Japan’s tradition of spiritual dialogue with the world

NARA, JAPAN, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A multilingual dubbed video of the 2025 Grand Prize Houwa from the H1 Houwa Grand Prix will premiere worldwide on YouTube on April 1, 2026. The video will be available in English, French, and Spanish, allowing global audiences to experience a uniquely Japanese tradition of Buddhist spiritual talks.Watch InformationYouTube Premiere Date: April 1, 2026Watch the English-dubbed Houwa video on YouTube About the EventThe H1 Houwa Grand Prix is a unique Japanese event where Buddhist monks from different traditions deliver short spiritual talks known as Houwa (Japanese Buddhist talk) . Unlike debates about doctrine, the event focuses on sharing wisdom with society and encouraging reflection through personal stories and Buddhist insight.Cultural ContextIn many parts of the world, religious differences often become sources of division. Japan, however, has long developed a culture where multiple spiritual traditions coexist in everyday life. Many Japanese people visit Shinto shrines, hold Buddhist memorial services, and sometimes celebrate weddings in Christian style.The H1 Houwa Grand Prix reflects this cultural spirit. Buddhist monks from different traditions stand on the same stage—not to debate which teaching is correct, but to share wisdom with society.Purpose of the Global ReleaseBy releasing the Houwa video in multiple languages, the organizers hope to share Japan’s culture of spiritual dialogue with audiences around the world and offer an example of how religious traditions can become a source of dialogue rather than division.OrganizationH1 Houwa Grand Prix Organizing CommitteeMedia ContactKeisuke MoriH1 Houwa Grand Prix Organizing CommitteeJapan, NaraMail: terakoyagakubou@gmail.com

H1 Houwa Grand Prix Debuts English-Dubbed Buddhist Talk on YouTube, Aiming to Reach Global Audience

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