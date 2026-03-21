AutoFacets announces strategic investment in carsale24.com for a next-gen DACH automotive marketplace

AutoFacets x carsale24

HAMBURG, GERMANY, March 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The German automotive market is undergoing a structural change. Private vehicle sales are shifting online, dealers getting digital, and traditional platforms are unable to deliver much needed quality and personalization that platform-only models cannot replicate.Against this backdrop, AutoFacets through TGC Capital Partners , a strategic investment arm of The Gateway Group has invested in carsale24.com , an online marketplace in Germany that is redefining used vehicle transactions.carsale24.com connects private car sellers with verified professional dealers through a structured transaction process. AutoFacets, with over two decades of experience in automotive technology, will strengthen carsale24’s customer experience, technological foundation and expand its role beyond a transaction interface into a more connected ecosystem, not just in the DACH region, but beyond.AutoFacets will lead the platform’s technology transformation, to build a structured digital supply funnel, delivering qualified listings and a streamlined path from listing to transaction close.“We’re applying our technology and ecosystem depth to build the next generation of digital automotive platforms, one that works for every participant in the transaction, not just buyers and sellers. By combining carsale24.com platform ecosystem and AutoFacets’ digital expertise, the focus is on creating structured infrastructure that improves access, transparency, and transaction outcomes”— Ashit Shah, CEO, AutoFacetsA Full Ecosystem, Not Just a MarketplaceThe enhanced platform will go beyond listings. Inspection providers, and logistics partners, will be integrated into a single digital environment, reducing coordination friction and creating new service layers across the transaction journey. Private sellers will benefit from AI-driven tools, a simpler listing process, and a faster access to verified dealer demand.The partnership also accelerates carsale24.com’s expansion into additional European markets, leveraging AutoFacets’ regional footprint and existing ecosystem relationships.“Our platform was built on trust, between sellers and dealers. With AutoFacets and TGC Capital Partners, we can strengthen that foundation, expand the ecosystem, and deliver a meaningfully better experience for everyone involved.”— Lars Häger, Managing Director, carsale24.comWhy This Investment MattersFor TGC Capital Partners, this investment is not limited to strengthening a single platform. It is a step toward building a more efficient and transparent automotive ecosystem. By combining carsale24.com’s dealer network and market presence with AutoFacets’ digital capabilities, the platform is positioned to address a persistent gap in the market: access to verified, high-quality vehicle supply from private sellers enabling a unique digital Customer Journey.Vipin Moharir, Partner, TGC Capital Partners, said:“At TGC Capital Partners, our value proposition is simple: capital alone doesn’t drive growth; building capacity does. This investment reflects our belief that the automotive market is moving toward integrated digital ecosystems.. Our role goes beyond financial involvement, we work across strategy, governance, technology, and go-to-market to build long-term, scalable & sustainable growth.”Looking AheadAs the digital automotive market in Germany continues to evolve, the focus is shifting towards platforms that can combine scale with strong infrastructure and ecosystem integration. Through this partnership, carsale24.com is positioned to improve dealer access to private inventory, simplify the selling experience for individuals, and expand its role within the broader automotive transaction landscape.About AutoFacetsAutoFacets is an automotive technology company with over two decades of experience building digital platforms and ecosystems for the automotive industry across Europe and beyond.About carsale24.comcarsale24.com is a German digital marketplace connecting private vehicle sellers with verified dealers across the DACH region, built on a structured and transparent transaction process.About TGC Capital PartnersTGC Capital Partners is the strategic investment arm of The Gateway Group, focused on growth-stage technology businesses in Europe.Media ContactsAutoFacets: info@autofacets.comcarsale24.com: presse@carsale24.com

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