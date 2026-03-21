FixWell Appliance Repair Brings Honest, Fast Service to San Francisco and Marin County

Refrigerator repair

Locally owned and A+ BBB rated, FixWell earns 200+ five-star reviews for honest pricing and same-day repairs in the Bay Area

We treat every repair like it's in our own home. Our customers trust us because we show up on time, we're upfront about pricing, and we fix it right the first time.” — Dan Semonov, Owner, FixWell Appliance Repair

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- When a refrigerator stops cooling or a washing machine quits mid-cycle, Bay Area homeowners need someone they can trust to show up fast, diagnose the problem honestly, and fix it right. For a growing number of San Francisco and Marin County residents, that someone is FixWell Appliance Repair.Founded by Dan Semonov and based in San Francisco's Twin Peaks neighborhood, FixWell has quietly become one of the Bay Area's most respected appliance repair services — earning a 4.8-star rating and more than 200 five-star reviews across Yelp and Thumbtack. The company holds an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau with zero complaints on record, and is fully certified and insured under California Bureau of Household Goods and Services License #48929.What sets FixWell apart in a crowded market is straightforward: Dan and his team show up when they say they will, explain the problem clearly, and charge fair prices without hidden fees. In a trade where customer horror stories about overcharging and missed appointments are common, FixWell has built its reputation by doing the opposite."We treat every repair like it's in our own home," said Dan Semonov, owner of FixWell Appliance Repair. "Our customers trust us because we show up on time, we're upfront about pricing, and we fix it right the first time. That's what has driven our growth across both San Francisco and Marin County."FixWell's technicians are trained to service virtually every major appliance brand — from everyday names like Whirlpool, LG, Samsung, and GE to premium brands including Sub-Zero, Viking, Thermador, Bosch, and Wolf. The company handles refrigerators, washers, dryers, ovens, stoves, and dishwashers for residential customers throughout the Bay Area.On the San Francisco side, FixWell serves all major neighborhoods including the Mission District, Nob Hill, Twin Peaks, Pacific Heights, the Sunset District, and SoMa. In Marin County, the team covers San Rafael, Novato, Mill Valley, Sausalito, Tiburon, Larkspur, and surrounding areas, with a dedicated local phone line for Marin County residents.Appointments can be booked online 24/7 at fixwellco.com , with same-day and next-day availability to keep disruptions to a minimum."Appliance breakdowns don't follow a schedule," Dan added. "We've built our business around being available, responsive, and transparent — because that's what San Francisco and Marin County homeowners deserve."For more information or to schedule a service visit, visit fixwellco.com or call:San Francisco: (415) 999-8128Marin County / San Rafael: (415) 448-7358

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