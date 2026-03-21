TGC Capital Partners announces strategic investment in carsale24.com for a next-gen DACH automotive marketplace

TGC Capital Partners x carsale24

HAMBURG, GERMANY, March 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The German automotive market is undergoing a structural change. Private vehicle sales are shifting online, dealers getting digital, and traditional platforms are unable to deliver much needed quality and personalization that platform-only models cannot replicate.Against this backdrop, TGC Capital Partners , a strategic investment arm of The Gateway Group, has led a multi-million-euro investment in carsale24.com AutoFacets - A Gateway Group Company shall lead this next phase of growth for carsale24.com.The investment reflects TGC Capital Partners’ broader thesis: the future of automotive transactions lies not in isolated marketplaces, but in integrated ecosystems that connect sellers, dealers, and service providers through a unified digital infrastructure.carsale24.com operates an online marketplace that connects private car sellers with verified professional dealers through a structured transaction process. AutoFacets, with over two decades of experience in automotive technology, will strengthen carsale24’s customer experience, technological foundation and expand its role beyond a transaction interface into a more connected ecosystem, not just in the DACH region, but beyond.Why This Investment MattersFor TGC Capital Partners, this investment is not limited to strengthening a single platform. It is a step toward building a more efficient and transparent automotive ecosystem. By combining carsale24.com’s dealer network and market presence with AutoFacets’ digital capabilities, the platform is positioned to address a persistent gap in the market: access to verified, high-quality vehicle supply from private sellers through a unique digital Customer Journey.Vipin Moharir, Partner, TGC Capital Partners, said:“At TGC Capital Partners, our value proposition is simple: capital alone doesn’t drive growth; building capacity does. This investment reflects our belief that the automotive market is moving toward integrated digital ecosystems. Our role goes beyond financial involvement, we work across strategy, governance, technology, and go-to-market to build long-term, scalable & sustainable growth.”Towards a Connected Automotive EcosystemThe investment also supports the evolution of carsale24.com beyond buyer-seller interactions. The platform is integrating key participants such as inspection providers, logistics operators, and other service partners into a connected digital environment.This approach enables better coordination across the transaction lifecycle while encouraging repeat platform usage through a more complete, end-to-end experience. Over time, this strengthens platform engagement and supports long-term relationships between sellers, dealers, and ecosystem participants.Lars Häger, Managing Director, carsale24.com, said:“Our focus has been to create a platform where private sellers and dealers can transact efficiently. With the support of TGC Capital Partners and the digital capabilities of AutoFacets, we are strengthening our platform foundation and improving how dealers access quality supply while simplifying the selling experience for individuals.”Looking AheadWith enhanced digital capabilities from AutoFacets and a strategic backing from TGC Capital Partners, carsale24.com is positioned to scale its operations across Germany and expand into additional European markets.About TGC Capital PartnersTGC Capital Partners is a strategic investment arm of The Gateway Group, focused on building scalable, technology-led platforms across sectors by enabling long-term ecosystem value creation.About AutoFacetsAutoFacets is a digital automotive technology company with over 20 years of experience delivering data-driven solutions for the European automotive market.About carsale24.comcarsale24.com connects private car sellers with verified dealer networks through a structured digital platform that supports vehicle sourcing and transactions.For media inquiries, please contact:presse@carsale24.com | suparna.dasgupta@thegatewaycorp.com

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