ZUN Media Signs onto Hollywood Holiday Sequel The Farmer and The Belle 2

ZUN Media President Raymond Chen (center) signs sequel agreement with producers Jim E. Chandler (right) and Jenn Gotzon Chandler (second from right), joined by brand ambassadors Claire Wu (left) and Teresa Yolanda Cheung (second from left).

Chinese-American entertainment firm ZUN Media joins Hollywood family comedy franchise; two Asian-American stars named brand ambassadors.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- New York ZUN Royal Group www.zunroyal.com ), a New York-based Chinese-American luxury PR and entertainment firm founded by Raymond Chen with over 15 years of cross-cultural expertise, has officially signed onto The Farmer and The Belle 2, the highly anticipated sequel to the hit Hollywood holiday comedy The Farmer and The Belle: Saving Santaland. The agreement was signed in Manhattan on March 6, 2026, marking the second collaboration between ZUN Media and the film's producing team.A PROVEN HOLIDAY HIT -The original film starred Jenn Gotzon Chandler and Jim E. Chandler — a real-life married couple whose faith-rooted love story mirrors the film's heart. Jenn, acclaimed as Hollywood's leading faith-based actress with over 40 film credits, and Jim, a pastor-turned-producer-actor, bring an authentic emotional foundation rare in mainstream holiday entertainment.The supporting cast featured an impressive Hollywood lineup: John Schneider (The Dukes of Hazzard), Corbin Bernsen (Major League), Natasha Bure (Fuller House), Delilah Rene Luke (National Radio Hall of Fame inductee, 8 million weekly listeners), and Robert Amaya (Courageous).The first film delivered exceptional results: six consecutive weeks in Amazon's Top 20 Holiday Romance category, 40 million streaming minutes every Christmas season, 3 million YouTube views in 2024–25, a cumulative reach of 150 million impressions across talk shows, satellite tours, radio, and social media, and a box office return ratio of $2.50 per $1 of marketing spend. Merchandise sales exceeded $250,000 organically. The film held its global theatrical premiere at Regal Cinema in Times Square in November 2021 and has since distributed across the U.S., Europe, and Asia.THE SEQUEL: MARRIAGE, FAITH, AND A FARM ANIMAL FASHION SHOW -The Farmer and The Belle 2 follows the same couple as they race to save a historic farm camp — established in 1917 — from closure. The husband returns to competition as the oldest bull rider in an invitational event, while the wife creates a never-before-seen farm animal fashion show with an educational twist. Described as City Slickers meets Green Acres, the G-rated comedy weaves marriage, rural grit, and youth farming education into a story for the whole family. Partners include PBR co-founder and Bull Riding Hall of Fame member Jerome Davis and NY Times bestselling author Emerson Eggerich. Advisors include I Can Only Imagine producer Cindy Bond.ASIAN-AMERICAN TALENT JOINS AS BRAND AMBASSADORS -ZUN Media has introduced two distinguished Asian-American talents to the project as Chinese-market brand ambassadors and cast members. Claire Zheng Wu (IG: zhenginyourarea) holds a Finance degree from Columbia University and trained at the New York Film Academy. A 2025 Miss International Fashion Travel Pageant New York Champion and TVB USA Miss Chinese Beauty top-10 finalist, she has walked the New York Fashion Week runway and serves as the official bilingual host of the Silicon Valley AI International Film Festival. Teresa Yolanda Cheung (IG: teresacheung_official) is an international runway model with over 15 years on the New York Fashion Week circuit — including 37 shows in a single week in February 2020 — a former Chinese national swim team athlete, founder and head coach of the Star Dream Swim Team in New York, a 2023 World Aquatics Masters Championships top-6 finisher, and recipient of a Damehood conferred by Portuguese royal lineage in recognition of her contributions to sport, fashion, and cross-cultural exchange. She also walked the red carpet at the 75th Cannes Film Festival.Their combined profiles — spanning academia, athletics, fashion, and performance — align naturally with the film's themes of beauty, faith, and aspiration, and position the sequel to resonate deeply with Chinese-speaking audiences across North America and beyond.The Farmer and The Belle 2 is actively seeking brand integration partners. The story is ready. The stage is set.ABOUT ZUN MEDIA -New York ZUN Royal Group (ZUN Media) is a New York-based Chinese-American luxury PR and cross-cultural communications firm with over 15 years of experience, founded by the film producer and PR specialist Raymond Chen. Its divisions cover celebrity management, entertainment investment, bilingual media relations, and high-end event production. www.zunroyal.com

World Premiere of The Farmer and The Belle 1

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