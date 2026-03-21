Parkway Kebab & Grill Expands Its Presence as a Leading Mediterranean Restaurant in Calabasas and Moorpark

Mediterranean Restaurant in Calabasas Mediterranean Restaurant in Moorpark Parkway Kebab & Grill

Parkway Kebab delivers authentic Mediterranean and Persian cuisine, offering halal dishes and signature kebabs in Calabasas and Moorpark since 2015.

MOORPARK, CA, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Parkway Kebab & Grill, a family-owned Mediterranean restaurant in Calabasas and Moorpark, continues to serve authentic Persian and Mediterranean cuisine to local communities with a focus on quality ingredients, traditional recipes, and consistent dining experiences. Since its founding in 2015, the restaurant has established itself as a recognizable destination for diners seeking halal food, classic kebabs, and a diverse menu inspired by Middle Eastern culinary traditions.Operating from two locations in Calabasas and Moorpark, Parkway Kebab has built its reputation as a Mediterranean restaurant that blends flavors from Persian, Turkish, and broader Mediterranean food cultures. The restaurant offers a menu that includes a variety of kebab dishes, wraps, salads, appetizers, and desserts, all prepared using methods rooted in traditional cooking practices.The restaurant’s concept centers on delivering authentic Mediterranean food and Persian food in a modern and accessible environment. As an Iranian restaurant and Persian restaurant, Parkway Kebab incorporates signature dishes such as Kebab Koobideh, Chicken Kebab, Jujeh Kebab, and Shish Kebab, each prepared using carefully selected ingredients and traditional seasoning techniques. These offerings have contributed to its recognition among local diners as a kebab restaurant known for consistency and flavor.“Our goal has always been to provide authentic cuisine that reflects the traditions of Persian and Mediterranean cooking,” said a spokesperson for Parkway Kebab & Grill. “By focusing on quality ingredients and established recipes, the restaurant aims to deliver a reliable dining experience for customers across Calabasas and Moorpark.”The restaurant’s menu reflects influences from multiple culinary traditions, including Persian food, Turkish food, and other regional cuisines often associated with Mediterranean and Middle Eastern dining. As a halal restaurant, Parkway Kebab ensures that its food preparation aligns with halal dietary standards, making it accessible to a wide range of customers seeking halal food options in the area.In addition to its core offerings, Parkway Kebab provides a variety of dishes that appeal to diverse preferences. The menu includes options commonly associated with Turkish restaurant and Arab restaurant styles, as well as selections that align with Afghan restaurant influences. This range of offerings allows the restaurant to serve as a versatile dining destination for individuals and families seeking Mediterranean food in Calabasas and Moorpark.One of the defining features of Parkway Kebab is its emphasis on kebabs as a central part of its menu. Each kebab is prepared using fresh ingredients and grilled to achieve a balance of flavor and texture. The preparation process focuses on maintaining consistency across all dishes, ensuring that customers receive the same quality whether dining in or ordering takeout.The restaurant’s approach to food preparation includes sourcing fresh ingredients and adhering to established cooking techniques. This commitment supports the restaurant’s positioning as a Mediterranean restaurant that prioritizes both authenticity and quality. By maintaining consistent standards, Parkway Kebab continues to attract customers seeking what many describe as the best kebab experience in Calabasas and Moorpark.Parkway Kebab’s dual locations provide convenient access for customers throughout the region. The Moorpark location serves residents and visitors in the surrounding communities, while the Calabasas location offers a similar dining experience for customers in that area. Both locations are designed to provide a welcoming environment that accommodates dine-in, takeout, and online ordering.As part of its ongoing operations, Parkway Kebab continues to adapt to changing customer preferences while maintaining its core focus on traditional cuisine. The restaurant’s ability to balance authenticity with accessibility has contributed to its continued presence in the local dining landscape. Its consistent menu offerings and commitment to quality have positioned it as a recognized option among Mediterranean restaurant choices in both Calabasas and Moorpark.The broader appeal of Parkway Kebab reflects the growing interest in Mediterranean food and halal restaurant options across California. With an increasing number of diners seeking diverse culinary experiences, restaurants that offer authentic and well-prepared dishes have gained attention within local communities. Parkway Kebab’s focus on Persian food and Mediterranean cuisine aligns with these trends, allowing it to serve a wide audience.In addition to its culinary offerings, Parkway Kebab emphasizes customer experience through service and accessibility. The restaurant provides options for both dine-in and online ordering, enabling customers to enjoy its menu in a way that suits their preferences. This flexibility supports its role as a convenient dining destination for individuals, families, and groups.As Parkway Kebab continues its operations, the restaurant remains focused on maintaining the standards that have defined its presence since 2015. By combining traditional recipes, fresh ingredients, and consistent preparation methods, it aims to provide a reliable and authentic Mediterranean dining experience in both Calabasas and Moorpark.As interest in Mediterranean food and halal restaurant options continues to grow in Southern California, Parkway Kebab remains aligned with evolving dining preferences by maintaining a menu that reflects both authenticity and variety. The restaurant’s consistent focus on Persian food, Turkish food, and broader Middle Eastern culinary traditions supports its role as a reliable Mediterranean food in Moorpark and Calabasas. By offering a diverse selection of dishes within the kebab restaurant category, Parkway Kebab continues to meet the needs of customers seeking flavorful, high-quality halal food in a welcoming environment.Looking ahead, Parkway Kebab & Grill plans to continue serving the Calabasas and Moorpark communities while maintaining its commitment to traditional cooking methods and customer satisfaction. With its established presence as an Iranian restaurant and Persian restaurant, the business aims to strengthen its position as a local destination for those searching for the best kebab and authentic Mediterranean cuisine. Through ongoing consistency in food quality and service, Parkway Kebab continues to contribute to the local dining landscape as a trusted Mediterranean restaurant in Calabasas and Moorpark.

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