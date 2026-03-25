THE ANNAPOLIS FILM FESTIVAL ENTERS FINAL COUNTDOWN: A FEAST FOR THE HEART AND SOUL AWAITS

The Annapolis Film Festival's 2025 Shorts Challenge Finalists The Annapolis Film Festival has been named "One of the 25 Coolest Film Festivals in the WOrld" by MovieMaker Magazine. Festival Presenter of the 2026 Annapolis Film Festival is the Brian & Patricia Giese Foundation

“The Heartbeat of Film” comes alive March 26–29 in historic Annapolis

This is where discovery happens. It's a joyful exploration of stories and storytellers.” — Festival Directors Patti White & Lee Anderson

ANNAPOLIS, MD, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The countdown is on. With just days until Opening Night, the Annapolis Film Festival is preparing to transform the city into a vibrant, cinematic playground—inviting audiences to experience four unforgettable days of storytelling that will fill your spirit, stretch your mind, and remind you why film matters. Recently named by MovieMaker Magazine as “One of the 25 Coolest Film Festivals in the World,” the Annapolis Film Festival returns March 26–29 with a dynamic slate of more than 70 films—each one a discovery, a conversation starter, and a window into lives and worlds beyond our own. The 2026 Annapolis Film Festival and Film Society are presented by the Brian & Patricia Giese Foundation This year’s festival is more than a lineup…it’s a feast for the heart and soul. From international features and hidden cinematic gems to powerful documentaries and can’t-miss spotlight films, the 2026 program invites audiences to explore stories that inspire, challenge, and connect us all. These are brand-new releases that have never been seen on streamers or in theaters yet—offering Annapolis audiences the rare opportunity to be among the very first to experience them. From Opening Night's Power Ballad, with Paul Rudd and Nick Jonas from Lionsgate, to our Closing Day film, Run Amok, fresh out of Sundance, there is something for everyone. “This is where discovery happens. It's a joyful exploration of stories and storytellers,” said festival directors Patti White and Lee Anderson. “For four short days, Annapolis becomes a place where stories come alive—not just on screen, but in conversations, in shared experiences, and in the connections we make with filmmakers, the stories, and each other.”Festivalgoers can expect an immersive experience that goes far beyond the screen. Anyone can attend for as little as a $20 ticket or go all in with a festival pass. Attendees will have the chance to meet filmmakers, actors, producers, writers, and even the real-life subjects of the films, engaging in lively Q&As, panels, and intimate Coffee Talks throughout the weekend. Signature showcases—including the Black Experience, Latin Experience, Faith Experience, Environmental Showcase, Sailing Showcase, and Jewish Experience—offer thoughtfully curated programming that reflects the diversity, depth, and richness of storytelling across cultures and communities. And don’t miss our Friday and Saturday Spotlights, Poetic License, and Carolina Caroline. Whether you’re drawn to gripping documentaries, daring new voices in independent film, short films, or international stories that transport you across the globe, the Annapolis Film Festival offers something for everyone—all within the charming, walkable backdrop of historic downtown Annapolis.From red carpets and premieres to late-night conversations and waterfront gatherings, the festival pulses with energy…what organizers call “The Heartbeat of Film.” It’s that unmistakable vibe when audiences lean forward, laughter fills a theater, and stories linger long after the credits roll. Don’t miss your chance to be part of one of the most exciting cultural events in the region and one of the coolest film festivals in the world. Anyone can come. Join us March 26–29 and experience the heartbeat of film… right here in Annapolis. For the full schedule, film guide, passes & tickets, visit www.annapolisfilmfestival.org MEDIA CONTACT: PR@annapolisfestival.com | 410-263-3444ABOUT THE ANNAPOLIS FILM FESTIVAL The Annapolis Film Festival, a 501c3 nonprofit, brings together a dynamic and diverse audience for a shared celebration of film that enlightens, entertains, and inspires. Each year, the festival presents more than 70 films. It hosts conversations with filmmakers, actors, producers, and industry leaders, creating a destination event that drives tourism, energizes the local economy, and strengthens the cultural fabric of the region.ABOUT THE BRIAN & PATRICIA GIESE FOUNDATION Since our founding in 2021, the Brian & Patricia Giese Foundation has been honored to support incredible nonprofits that uplift our community and transform lives. We invest in faith-based initiatives and proudly fund organizations that make a real difference. We put God’s love into action by bringing people together through community.

AFF25 Sizzle Reel

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.