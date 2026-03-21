Margie Barilla Foundation Announces Frisco, Texas Fundraising Gala to create emergency homes for children

Margie Barilla Foundation, a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, proudly announces a fundraising gala highlighting support of displaced foster children

FRISCO, TX, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The day will culminate in the Margie Barilla Foundation’s signature fundraising gala, an elevated and inspiring evening focused on the raising of funds to acquire a permanent building that will serve as a 24-hour safe and supportive center for displaced foster children who have nowhere else to go. Proceeds raised, generated through sponsored tables and tickets — will directly advance this vision.Margie Barilla Foundation Gala represents a defining moment for our Foundation. From the ribbon cutting to the evening gala, this day will be about momentum, purpose, and creating real solutions for children who need immediate care and stability.The gala will bring together individuals, businesses, and organizations who believe in investing in meaningful, long-term change. Guests will be part of an unforgettable experience while playing a direct role in helping the Foundation move closer to opening its first dedicated 24-hour facility for displaced foster youth.With excitement building throughout Frisco and North Texas, the March 26 events promise to be a powerful day of celebration, connection, and community-driven impact.For sponsorship opportunities, table purchases, or event details, please visit www.margiebarillfoundation.org or RSVP here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/1985161754246?aff=oddtdtcreator

Margie Barilla Foundation Promotional Video - Join us today!

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