Margie Barilla Foundation Announces Ribbon Cutting Ceremony in Frisco, Texas

Join us on March 26th at 1:00PM at the Hyatt Regency Frisco - Dallas!

Margie Barilla Foundation, a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, proudly announces a day of milestone events in Frisco, Texas on March 26, 2026!

FRISCO, TX, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Thursday, March 26th at 1:00PM, the Margie Barilla Foundation will host a lunchtime ribbon cutting ceremony, welcoming community leaders, partners, and supporters to formally mark the organization’s continued growth and commitment to serving foster youth. The midday event offers an opportunity for the community to gather, connect, and celebrate the Foundation’s mission and impact.The Margie Barilla Foundation ribbon cutting represents a defining moment for the organization. The ceremony marks a step forward focused on momentum, purpose, and creating real solutions for children who need immediate care and stability. The Foundation will collaborate with the Frisco Chamber of Commerce to commemorate the occasion with the official ribbon cutting.With excitement building throughout Frisco and North Texas, the March 26 ribbon cutting promises to be a powerful day of celebration, connection, and community-driven impact.For catering purposes, please RSVP here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/1984416965563?aff=oddtdtcreator

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