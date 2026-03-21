Governor Newsom announces appointments 3.20.2026

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:

Antonio Buelna, of Fresno, has been appointed Chief of Infrastructure Maintenance at the California High Speed Rail Authority. Buelna has been Assistant Director of Capital Projects for the City of Fresno since 2024. He had held several positions at Union Pacific Railroad from 2007 to 2024, including Director of Rail Management, Senior Manager for Methods and Research, Manager for Track Assessment, and Manager for Track Maintenance. Buelna earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Biological Systems Engineering from the University of California, Davis. This position does not require Senate Confirmation and the compensation is $234,000. Buelna is a Democrat.

Marilyn Norris, of Oakdale, has been appointed Chief of Safety and Security at the California High-Speed Rail Authority. Norris has held multiple positions at ConGlobal since 2021, including Director of Safety and Regulatory Compliance and Corporate Safety and Compliance Manager. She had held several positions at REMPREX from 2012 to 2021, including Regional Manager of West Coast Automotive and Intermodal Operations. Norris was the Area Manager at Amazon from 2015 to 2016. She earned a Master of Science in Psychology and a Master of Business Administration in Human Resources from the University of Phoenix, and a Bachelor of Science in Psychology from California State University, Stanislaus. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $240,000. Norris is a Republican.

Luisa Ortega, of Pasadena, has been appointed to the California Citizens Compensation Commission. Ortega has been the Executive Director of the Chicano Latino Youth Leadership Project, Inc. since 2023. She was Chief Educator at Four Directions Education Consulting from 2017 to 2022. Ortega was a Program Director at The SMET Foundation from 2013 to 2016. She was a Program Director and Counselor at Social Advocates for Youth from 2007 to 2012. Ortega is the Chair of the Board of Trustees for Cathedral High School Los Angeles. She is a Commissioner for the City of Pasadena Commission on the Status of Women. Ortega earned a Doctor of Education degree from the University of Southern California, a Master of Arts degree in Education and Counseling from San Diego State University and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science and Ethnic Studies from the University of California, Berkeley. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Ortega is a Democrat.

Andrew Moreno, of Fresno, has been appointed to the California State Board of Optometry. Moreno has been Of Counsel at The Moreno Law Group since 2021 and has held several positions there since 2015, including Post-Graduate Law Clerk and Managing Director. He was Project Manager at Economic Vitality Corporation of San Luis Obispo from 2012 to 2014. Moreno was Grants Manager at RM Associates from 2005 to 2012. He earned a Juris Doctor degree from California Northwestern University, a Master of Liberal Arts Degree in Environmental Management and Sustainability from Harvard University Extension School, a Master of Arts degree in Communication and Leadership Studies from Gonzaga University, and a Bachelor of Arts in Communications from Saint Mary’s College of California. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Moreno is a Democrat.

Marshall Riddle, of Modesto, has been appointed to the Board of Vocational Nursing and Psychiatric Technicians. Riddle has been a Manager of Demand Generation and Digital Marketing at G3 Enterprises since 2024, where he was a Marketing Lead Generation Manager from 2021 to 2024. He was a Digital Marketing Manager at Integrated Benefits Institute from 2018 to 2021. Riddle was a Digital Marketing Manager at Apexus from 2014 to 2017. He was a Senior Analyst at Managed Care On-Line from 2008 to 2014. Riddle is a Member of the City of Modesto Board of Zoning Adjustment. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Riddle is a Democrat.

Alex Pereira, of Antelope, has been appointed to the Board of Naturopathic Medicine. Pereira has been a Doctor of Naturopathic Medicine at Azzolino Chiropractic Neurology Group since 2025 and a Doctor of Naturopathic Medicine at Gordon Medical Associates since 2023. He was a Resident Naturopathic Medical Doctor at Revolutions Naturopathic from 2021 to 2023. Pereira was Senior Director of Health Care Operation at TekDek LLC from 2021 to 2023. He was Director of Research & Development at Natura Life + Science from 2020 to 2021. Pereira was Business Manager at Haemasu LLC from 2018 to 2020. He was Director of Strategy and Business Development at Bear Flag Development LLC from 2012 to 2018. Pereira was Director of Operations at Sacramento Non-Profit LLC from 2009 to 2012. He was Project Manager Team Lead at Toyota Motor Corporation from 2007 to 2009. Pereira was a Personal Banker at Bank of America from 2005 to 2007. He is a Member of the California Naturopathic Doctors Association and International Lyme and Associated Diseases Society. Pereira earned a Doctor of Naturopathic Medicine degree from Bastyr University and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business and Managerial Economics from California State University, San Francisco. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Pereira is a Democrat.

Matthew Cappiello, of Redlands, has been appointed to the Board of Naturopathic Medicine. Cappiello has been an Attending Physician at Loma Linda University since 2025, where he has held several roles since 2018, including Assistant Professor in Infectious Diseases and Attending Physician in Internal Medicine. He is a Member of the CTropMed Committee and Continuing Medical Education Committee at the American Society of Tropical Medicine and Hygiene, Gold Humanism Honor Society and the CAIR-CA Political Action Committee Executive Board. Cappiello earned a Doctor of Medicine degree from the University of California, San Diego and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Integrative Biology and English Literature from the University of California, Berkeley. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Cappiello is a Democrat.

Faisal Qazi, of Fullerton, has been appointed to the Osteopathic Medical Board. Qazi has been Designated Institutional Officer for the TNG Neurology Residency Program in Pomona since 2021, Co-Founder of the Neurology Group since 2012, Assistant Professor at Western University since 2008, and Founder of the Inland Neurological Consultants Inc., since 2006, where he was a Sole Practitioner from 2006 to 2012. He was an Associate Professor at the University of California, Riverside from 2018 to 2024. Qazi is a member of the California Neurology Society. He earned a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree from Touro University and a Bachelor of Science degree in Neuroscience from University of California, Los Angeles. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Qazi is a Democrat.

Lee Bycel, of Kensington, has been appointed to the California Commission on Aging. Bycel was a Visiting Professor of Holocaust, Genocide, and Refugee Studies at the University of San Francisco from 2004 to 2022. He was a Senior Moderator at The Aspen Institute from 1997 to 2020. Bycel was a Rabbi at Congregation Beth Shalom from 2003 to 2017. He was a Senior Advisor for the International Medical Corps from 2005 to 2007. Bycel was Dean at Hebrew Union College from 1982 to 1997. He earned a Doctor of Theology degree from Claremont School of Theology, a Master of Theology degree in Rabbinic Ordination from Hebrew Union College, and Bachelor of Arts degree in Philosophy from University of California, Berkeley. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and there is no compensation. Bycel is a Democrat.

Ted Miyahara, of San Diego, has been appointed to the 22nd District Agricultural Association, Del Mar Fair Board. Miyahara has been President and CEO at the San Diego Community Housing Corporation since 2018. He was Vice President of Multifamily Finance at the San Diego Housing Commission from 2012 to 2018. Miyahara was Project Manager at Hearthstone Housing from 2011 to 2012. He was Project Manager at Community Housing Developers from 2004 to 2009. Miyahara is a member of the Planning Commission for the City of San Diego. He earned a Master of Business Administration from the University of the Redlands and a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and Management from California State University, San Jose. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Miyahara is registered to vote with no party preference.

Elsa Morales-Roth, of Chula Vista, has been appointed to the 22nd District Agricultural Association, Del Mar Fair Board. Morales-Roth has been Executive Director of the Emilion Nares Foundation since 2023. She held multiple roles at MAAC from 2013 to 2022, including Director of Communications, Assistant Director of Communications, and Development and Donor Relations Manager. She was a Marketing and Business Development Coordinator for Innotech Solar USA from 2011 to 2012. Morales-Roth was a Marketing and Public Relations Manager at Planigrupo from 2008 to 2011. She was a Marketing and Public Relations Manager at Consorcio Ara DCD from 2007 to 2008. Morales-Roth is Chair of the International Community Foundation and a Board Member of LEAD San Diego. She earned a Master of Arts in Nonprofit Leadership and Management from the University of San Diego and a Bachelor of Arts in Communications from Universidad Autónoma de Baja California. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Morales-Roth is a Democrat.