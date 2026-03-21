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A Metronome, Not a Mouse: An Affordable Approach to Dyslexia

New research is reshaping how dyslexia is understood, showing that brain timing and rhythm play a critical role.

Strengthening rhythm and timing builds the foundation for reading—and it can be done simply and affordably.”
— Matthew Glavach
CLOVERDALE CA 95425, CA, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A Metronome, not a Mouse: An Affordable Approach to Dyslexia
Strengthening rhythm and timing builds the foundation for reading—and it can be done simply and affordably.”
New research is reshaping how dyslexia is understood, showing that brain timing and rhythm play a critical role in learning to read. While many technology-based interventions address these findings, their high cost puts them out of reach for most families.
Matthew Glavach, Ph.D., founder of StrugglingReaders.com, offers a practical, research-based alternative using simple tools—such as a metronome and paper-and-pencil activities—to strengthen rhythm, timing, and reading skills in engaging ways.
Designed for home and classroom use, Glavach’s three-book series is affordably priced at $15.95 per book and aligns directly with reading instruction. The program may also support individuals with stuttering, autism, and attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder.

Matthew Glavach
Glavach & Associates, StrugglingReaders.com
+ +1 707-894-5047
info@strugglingreaders.com

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A Metronome, Not a Mouse: An Affordable Approach to Dyslexia

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