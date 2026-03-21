Art for Uncertain Times: Fella Cederbaum Unveils a Multi-Sensory Journey of Self-Discovery

Award-winning poet, artist, filmmaker Fella Cederbaum

Award-Winning Artist Releases Provocative Poetry Collection More Other Such Matters and a Visually Striking Poetry Film

I’m not bound by rules, I remain open to what needs to unfold. And I want readers to walk away not just inspired, but transformed and empowered to live a true, authentic life.” — Fella Cederbaum

NY, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Art for Uncertain Times: Fella Cederbaum Unveils a Multi-Sensory Journey of Self-DiscoveryAward-Winning Artist Releases Provocative Poetry Collection More Other Such Matters and a Visually Striking Poetry FilmIn a world shaped by rapid change, division, noise, wars and uncertainty, multi-talented artist Fella Cederbaum also known as MahnoDahno offers a rare and resonant invitation to pause, reflect, and look inward. With the 2025 release of her fourth poetry collection, "More Other Such Matters", alongside its companion poetry film "The Orchid and the Daisy" (also known as "What the Orchid Tells the Daisy"), Cederbaum continues to redefine contemporary poetry through a bold fusion of language, music, and visual storytelling. A poet, composer, painter, and filmmaker, Cederbaum creates work that exists beyond categorization. Her latest book and film form a unified artistic vision, one that engages the intellect, stirs emotion, and encourages self-discovery. Together, they present a thoughtful, immersive exploration of identity, truth, and what it means to live authentically in the 21st century.Bold, introspective, and quietly radical, "More Other Such Matters" - her forth poetry book, enters the space where certainty dissolves and deeper questions merge. Rather than offering answers, Cederbaum’s poems open doors. They invite readers to reconsider inherited beliefs, examine the narratives they carry, and question how meaning itself is formed. As Skope Magazine notes, “...Beneath accessibility lies a philosophical rigor that challenges our assumptions and confronts deeply held beliefs.”Cederbaum does not confine herself to a single medium. Instead, she builds immersive worlds where language, sound, and image beautifully intersect. “I’m not bound by rules,” says Cederbaum. “I remain open to what needs to unfold.” That openness defines both her creative process and the contemplative, immersive tone of her poetry. A true Renaissance artist, Fella Cederbaum transforms poetry into a living, breathing experience extending the life of the book beyond the pages.With the poem "The Orchid and the Daisy" she reimagines poetry as cinema. The film unfolds as a symbolic dialogue between two flowers an orchid and a daisy, exploring themes of individuality, freedom, self-acceptance, and the courage to remain true to oneself, delivering powerful insights that are both timely and timeless. Cederbaum’s vivid paintings form the poetry film’s visual architecture, while her original music creates its emotional layers. The result is a cohesive cinematic piece of art that blends poetry, paintings and sound into a timely artistic statement. Quiet yet powerful, the film challenges conformity and social judgment, offering instead an affirmation of inner truth.Cederbaum’s creative reach spans decades and disciplines. She has composed and arranged original music, painted extensively, authored multiple poetry volumes, and directed nearly two dozen short poetry films screened at international festivals. Her films are known for their contemplative nature and immersive quality, creating spaces for reflection rather than passive observation.Her earlier works - "Of Life and Other Such Matters" Volumes 1 and 2, along with the albums "Truth and Destiny" and "Speech Acrobats", earned critical acclaim and established her reputation as “an artist who is brave enough to be an original.”With more than 120 international awards, including two IndieFest Humanitarian Awards, Cederbaum’s work has been widely praised for its emotional honesty, originality, and philosophical depth.In light of the World Poetry Day, her artistry stands out praised by critics as “soul-transformative” and a compelling socio-spiritual commentary on contemporary life.”“Cederbaum keeps her poetry deceptively simple…The socio-spiritual critiques in her poetry position the book as a response to disruptive times, and as an invitation to sustained self-inquiry… Beneath accessibility lies a philosophical rigor that challenges our assumptions and confronts deeply held beliefs.” — Skope Magazine.For her artistic works she been praised by the world-renowned personalities: “She awakens in you the awareness required to survive disruption and thrive in life.” — Tony Selimi, Five-Time #1 Amazon Bestselling Author, Speaker.Released during a time of global uncertainty, "More Other Such Matters" and its film adaptation offer a rare gift: the opportunity to slow down, reconnect, and engage with what matters most. Together, they invite her audience to embark on a journey that speaks to the mind, moves the heart, and awakens the soul.Check out:New Book: More Other Such Matters: http://www.amazon.com/dp/B0FR37DNSZ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mahnodahno Website: http://www.mahnodahno.com

A new poetry film by Fella Cederbaum based on "The Orchid and the Daisy" poem, adapted from her new book, "More Other Such Matters."

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