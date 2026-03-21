316 Strategy Group Celebrates Rewarding Two-Year Run With At-Capacity Built to Win Event in Omaha

A guest signs the Built to Win canvas, adding his name to a living record of the founders, owners, and builders who filled the room.

316 Strategy Group welcomed more than 150 guests to its Omaha headquarters for a night celebrating growth, momentum and community.

This event was a chance to celebrate the people behind that work and the kind of momentum that happens when builders get in the same room.” — Joseph Kenney

OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- 316 Strategy Group welcomed more than 150 attendees to its at-capacity Built to Win event on March 16, turning its Omaha headquarters into a gathering place for founders, owners, executives, clients, partners, family members, and friends who have helped shape the company’s growth.The event marked more than a milestone anniversary. For 316 Strategy Group, it reflected a particularly rewarding two-year stretch defined by accelerating growth, deepening client relationships, expanded recognition, and continued momentum across multiple service lines.Guests included restaurant owners, tech leaders, food product founders, commercial real estate professionals, roofing companies, financial advisors, law firms, marketers, influencers, and other senior decision-makers responsible for guiding growth, shaping brands, and moving businesses forward. The event also drew a strong cross-section of Omaha’s broader business community, including Brett Boyer, founder of Center Sphere, countless Center Sphere members, and others connected to EO, EOS, Empowerment Breakfast, and similar leadership circles. Some attendees drove as many as six hours to be there.“This night meant a lot to us because it reflected something we have felt building for a while,” said Joseph Kenney, founder and president of 316 Strategy Group. “We have spent a long time building, but the last two years have been especially rewarding. To look around the room and see family, friends, clients, colleagues, founders, and leaders all in one place was a reminder that the work is connecting in a real way.”Held inside 316’s own headquarters rather than a hotel or rented venue, the event was designed to feel personal and immersive. Business owners signed a custom canvas that became a living record of the evening, while owners also had the chance to sit for photos in the Orange Chair, a portrait moment reserved exclusively for business owners.“What a great celebration. No detail was overlooked. It was incredibly well done,” Boyer said.The evening also featured live music from nationally known performer Andrew Bailie, helping create an atmosphere built around conversation, connection, and momentum.Over the past year, 316 Strategy Group has earned several notable honors, including being named the No. 1 SEO company in Nebraska and Omaha by TrustAnalytica, best social media company for 2026 by B2B Magazine, and top digital marketing agency of 2026 by ManageMarketing.com in its annual forecast edition spotlighting standout agencies for the year ahead.Company leaders said the event reflected more than awards or attendance. It reflected the kind of trust, credibility, and relationships the firm has worked to build over time.Built to Win was created as a celebration of founders, operators, creatives, and leaders who understand what it takes to build something meaningful. For one night, 316’s headquarters became a physical expression of that idea, bringing together people from different industries, backgrounds, and stages of business who share a common commitment to growth.“Our team gets to step into businesses at important moments and help them communicate who they are, where they are going, and why it matters,” Kenney said. “This event was a chance to celebrate the people behind that work and the kind of momentum that happens when builders get in the same room.”About 316 Strategy Group316 Strategy Group is an Omaha-based digital marketing and branding agency that helps businesses grow through strategy, content creation, social media, SEO, storytelling, and creative execution. For 15 years, the company has partnered with businesses to sharpen their message, strengthen their visibility, and build momentum that lasts.

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