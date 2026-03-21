LA PREMIERE REALTY EXPANDS INTO MIAMI’S LUXURY REAL ESTATE MARKET

Mauricio Fernandez Piqueras

ELEVATING ITS VISION FOR HIGH-NET-WORTH CLIENTELE

CORAL GABLES, FL, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Marking a new chapter, the firm expands into the luxury sector with a focus on high-net-worth clientele and a more refined real estate experience LA PREMIERE Realty , a growing force in South Florida’s real estate landscape, is entering a new chapter with its strategic expansion into Miami’s competitive luxury real estate market. Known for its strong foundation in residential and commercial transactions, the brokerage is now turning its attention to high-net-worth clients looking for unique properties in some of Miami’s most desirable neighborhoods.This move reflects the firm’s growth and a continued focus on providing a more personalized experience. As Miami attracts more global buyers, LA PREMIERE Realty is evolving to meet clients who value lifestyle, exclusivity, and long-term investment.“At its core, luxury real estate is about understanding people, their aspirations, their standards, and the way they want to live,” said Mauricio Fernandez Piqueras , founder of LA PREMIERE Realty. “This expansion reflects our commitment to growing alongside the market while staying true to the personalized service that defines our brand.”With a strong understanding of Miami’s ever-changing real estate landscape, Mauricio brings a thoughtful, forward-looking approach to this next step. His background in both residential and commercial markets gives him a well-rounded perspective, helping him spot opportunities that make sense not just as investments, but as places people genuinely want to live. For him, moving into the luxury space isn’t about doing more, it’s about doing things at a higher level, with a more curated approach to both the properties and the client experience.LA PREMIERE Realty approaches the luxury market with a strong focus on discretion, relationships, and a real understanding of the details that matter. Rather than taking a one-size-fits-all approach, the team works closely with each client, making sure every transaction feels thoughtful and tailored from start to finish.As part of its expansion into Miami’s luxury market, LA PREMIERE Realty has begun representing properties that reflect its elevated focus. A standout example is a contemporary Pinecrest estate, completed in 2020, showcasing architectural brilliance, modern design, and resort-style living. The home, spanning over 10,000 square feet with floor-to-ceiling windows and high-end finishes, offers a glimpse into the caliber of residences the firm now brings to its high-net-worth clientele, marking a clear step into the luxury segment.More than just growth, this move signals a shift in the company’s identity. By building on its existing expertise while leaning into a more elevated segment, LA PREMIERE Realty is stepping confidently into Miami’s luxury real estate market, bringing with it a more thoughtful, relationship-driven approach, one that reflects both the company’s evolution and Mauricio’s vision for what this next chapter can be.ABOUT LA PREMIERE REALTYHeadquartered inside the historic Biltmore Hotel Executive Office in Coral Gables, LA PREMIERE Realty is a boutique brokerage specializing in luxury waterfront properties, pre-construction opportunities, and commercial spaces across Miami’s dynamic real estate market. Founded by Broker and Owner Mauricio Fernandez Piqueras, the firm combines multilingual expertise, cutting-edge technology, and a client-first approach to deliver a seamless, world-class real estate experience. From Coral Gables and Brickell to Miami Beach, Sunny Isles, Fort Lauderdale, and beyond, LA PREMIERE Realty continues to set a new standard for personalized service in South Florida.ABOUT MAURICIO FERNANDEZ PIQUERASMauricio Fernandez Piqueras is a Miami-based luxury real estate broker and the Principal Broker and Owner of La Premiere Realty, a premier brokerage headquartered at the historic Biltmore Hotel in Coral Gables , Florida. Serving Miami and the greater South Florida region, he specializes in luxury residential homes, waterfront estates, and commercial real estate investments, offering expert guidance in buying, selling, and strategic property marketing.Born in Havana, Cuba, Mauricio arrived in the United States at age 21 and later earned a Master’s degree in Homeland Security from Pennsylvania State University. He began his real estate career in 2022 with no prior experience, closing over $7 million in sales within his first year. By 2025, he obtained his Florida Real Estate Broker license and founded La Premiere Realty, quickly becoming a trusted advisor in Miami’s competitive luxury market.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.