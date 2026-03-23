Louisville Sculptor Forest Boone Commissioned to Create Huge Slave Statue: Louis Sansbury gets memorialized in bronze!

Former Kentucky Slave Louis Sansbury is Finally Memorialized for his Christ-like compassion, service, forgiveness, relentless courage, his heroism!

In my humble opinion, Louis Sansbury was only second to Harriet Tubman in terms of courage and heroism.” — Forest Boone

LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Monumental Bronze Statue to Honor Earth Angel Disguised as SlaveArtist Forest Boone Begins Work on 9-Foot Statue of Louis SansburyA powerful new public monument is underway in Springfield, Kentucky—one that will honor the extraordinary life and quiet heroism of Louis Sansbury, an enslaved man who became the town’s most selfless figure during two of its darkest chapters.Born into slavery in 1806, Sansbury was just 27 when cholera swept through Springfield in 1833. The disease arrived swiftly, spreading fear even faster than infection. Within days people fled in terror (doctors included)—locking doors, abandoning businesses, and leaving behind neighbors, friends, and even family,Before leaving, the Sansbury Hotel placed it's trust—and their keys—in the hands of the young enslaved man.The irony: free citizens fled, imprisoned by their fears while the enslaved Sansbury stayed and was free to love and serve.In a town gripped by panic, without modern medicine, organized response, or understanding of the disease, Sansbury, alongside Matilda Sims, stepped into a role no one else would take. They cared for the sick, fed those too weak to stand, and comforted the dying—often alone. When death came, Sansbury buried the dead.Working with a simple shovel he dug graves, often one-at-a time, preparing bodies and laying them to rest with no other townspeople in sight. With no telephones, electric lights, cars, hospitals, funeral homes, or even family members present, he became the sole witness to countless final moments.Starting with the owner of the local hotel, other shopkeepers gave Louis their keys, trusting him to "hold down the fort."In 1845, following the death of his enslaver, George Sansbury, Springfield’s citizens did something nearly unheard of: they purchased Sansbury’s freedom in recognition of his courage and service then set him up in a livery business, complete with its own blacksmith shop.Two decades later, when cholera returned in 1854, Sansbury did not hesitate.Then at age 48, he again stayed—once more caring for the sick and burying the dead, with his trusted shovel which had already been heavily worn and well seasoned.Louis Sansbury died in 1861 at age 55, on the brink of the Civil War. His story lasted for generations as a testament to resilience, extreme compassion, physical strength, but more than anything-spiritual courage fueled by true faith.Now, more than 160 years later, that story will finally be cast in bronze.Louisville-based sculptor Forest Boone, of Forest Boone Studio, has been commissioned by the people of Springfield to create a monumental tribute to Sansbury’s life. The sculpture will stand nine feet tall atop a massive 10,000-pound monolithic base that Boone created and decided to donate to the cause. The base adds an additional two feet two inches in height to the 9 foot tall bronze statueAt the memorial site Springfield chose, the Statue will be positioned to face the general direction of the Springfield courthouse across the street and the statue's gaze directed directly at the preexisting Abraham Lincoln statue—a symbolic nod to the president who would move to end slavery shortly after Sansbury’s death.Boone, known for large-scale sculptures, is nearing the completion of an 18-inch clay maquette of the statue before he sculpts the 9-foot-tall clay version, which will go on to be realized in bronze, then installed and unveiled in February of next year.“This is not just another sculpture,” Boone said. “It is one honoring a man who, like Christ, not only forgave his oppressors but went on to serve them in the face of death! He and Matilda did what they did because they knew they were protected while serving their Creator."“In my humble opinion, Louis Sansbury was only second to Harriet Tubman in terms of courage and heroism. A man who had every reason to leave, yet chose to stay. Now his story will withstand the test of time in bronze, and rightfully so.""This long overdue historic memorial will serve as a reminder, not just to the state of Kentucky, but to our nation, how in times of extreme crises, spiritual empowerment, forgiveness, love, and service trump self-preservation, oppression, and fear."

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