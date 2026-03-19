Secondary Highways in Southern Saskatchewan to Begin Spring Weight Restrictions Friday to Protect Infrastructure

CANADA, March 19 - Released on March 19, 2026

Spring weight restrictions start Friday, March 20 on secondary highways in southern Saskatchewan to safeguard key links of the province's road network as temperatures begin to get warmer.

"As the ground begins to thaw, this measure is introduced each year to protect key transportation infrastructure for the long term," Highways Minister Kim Gartner said. "Highways play a pivotal role moving goods to support the province's export-based economy, which helps sustain Saskatchewan's quality of life."

The 2026 spring weight restrictions are effective at 12:01 a.m., Friday, March 20 in southwest Saskatchewan. As the weather moves from winter to spring conditions, the weight restrictions are expected to be phased in throughout the province. The spring restrictions will remain in place for up to six weeks.

These restrictions protect the surface and ground beneath these roads, which become wet and soften with spring thaw. This reduces allowable vehicle weights on rural municipal roads and secondary-weight provincial highways by 10 to 15 per cent.

For the latest available information about which highways have spring weight restrictions, please visit:

https://www.saskatchewan.ca/business/transportation-and-road-construction/information-for-truckers-and-commercial-trucking-companies/regulations-and-road-restrictions/increased-weights-and-road-restrictions.

The newest order will be under the Spring Road Bans heading.

Truckers and shippers are reminded to check regularly.

Technical and regulatory information is also available through the Trucking Inquiry Line at 1-866-933-5290 or outside of Saskatchewan at 306-933-5290.

Rural municipalities are responsible for their own roads and set their own weight limits.

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