Governor Abbott Receives Award For Veteran Services At American Legion Post 76 In Austin

TEXAS, March 19 - March 19, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today celebrated the 107th birthday of the American Legion and received the National Vietnam Veterans of America State Award for Veteran Services.

"America truly is the greatest force for freedom the world has ever known, and the reason for that is because the United States of America has had the mightiest military in the history of the world. We as a state will continue to support those who served our country at home and abroad," said Governor Abbott. "Texas is proud to be home to more veterans than any other state in the United States. The award we got today is a tangible way that shows Texas is at the top of our game, ensuring that we are providing our veterans with the support and resources they need and deserve. No state loves our veterans more than the great state of Texas."

“The American Legion is delighted to host Governor Abbott at our historic Post 76 in Austin

in celebration of the American Legion’s 107th birthday,” said Commander Jim Brennan. “Our Post has been located at this same site overlooking Lady Bird Lake since purchasing the house in 1924. We are thankful for Governor Abbott and the State of Texas for their outstanding services supporting veterans and their families.”

The Vietnam Veterans of America (VVA) supports veterans who served during the Vietnam War. The American Legion has spent over a century championing veterans' benefits, patriotism, and community service.

VVA recognized Texas as one of the most veteran-friendly states, awarding the State Award for Veterans Services to Texas for the state’s excellence in pro-veteran state-level legislation, cost-of-living support for veterans, and employment and retirement security.

The Governor was joined by VVA Legislative Director Jim Brennan, VVA National Secretary Bill Meeks, and veterans of American Legion Post 76.

Additional photos of the event will be provided here when available.