Market Participants Survey results - March 2026

Please contact MarketParticipantsSurvey@bankofengland.co.uk for queries or for further information.

Survey respondents originate from a broad set of market participant firms, selected by the Bank based on a number of criteria, including: (i) relevant market activity in UK rates or money markets; (ii) expertise in UK rates markets and/or UK monetary policy; (iii) willingness to participate regularly in the survey and in the Bank’s market intelligence activity; and (iv) membership of one of the Bank’s external market committees.

This survey forms part of the Bank’s quantitative market intelligence gathering. It is formulated by Bank of England staff, and enhances policymakers’ understanding of market expectations. The questions involve topics that are widely discussed in the public domain, and never presume any particular policy action. Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) members are not involved in the survey’s design.

Survey results

The survey was open from 4–6 March 2026 with responses being received from 83 market participants. For most questions, median responses across participants, along with the 25th and 75th percentiles, are reported.footnote [1] For questions that ask respondents to weight different factors or assign probabilities to specific outcomes, the mean weightings or probabilities are reported. For questions that ask respondents to select one option from a given set of possibilities, the respondent count against each option is reported.

Question 1: Expectations for Bank Rate

1a) Please provide your most likely (ie modal) expectation for Bank Rate after the following MPC meetings. (a) 25th percentile 50th percentile 75th percentile Number of responses 19 March 2026 MPC 3.75 3.75 3.75 82 30 April 2026 MPC 3.50 3.50 3.75 82 18 June 2026 MPC 3.50 3.50 3.50 82 30 July 2026 MPC 3.25 3.50 3.50 82 17 September 2026 MPC 3.25 3.50 3.50 82 5 November 2026 MPC 3.25 3.25 3.50 82 17 December 2026 MPC 3.06 3.25 3.50 82 4 February 2027 MPC 3.00 3.25 3.50 81 One year ahead (March 2027 MPC) 3.00 3.25 3.50 81 End-2027 Q2 3.00 3.25 3.50 79 End-2027 Q3 3.00 3.25 3.50 79 End-2027 Q4 3.00 3.25 3.50 79 Two years ahead (March 2028) 3.00 3.25 3.50 77 Three years ahead (March 2029) 3.00 3.25 3.50 75 Five years ahead (March 2031) 3.00 3.25 3.50 74 (a) Numbers are rounded to two decimal places.

1b) And where do you see the level of Bank Rate at which monetary policy is neither expansionary nor contractionary (often referred to as the neutral, natural or equilibrium rate)? (a) 25th percentile 50th percentile 75th percentile Number of responses 3.00 3.25 3.50 81 (a) Numbers are rounded to two decimal places.

1ci) Please indicate the percentage probability that you attach to Bank Rate being at the following levels after the 19 March 2026 meeting. (a) Mean probability (%) 3.25% 0.3 3.50% 27.4 3.75% 71.7 4.00% 0.7 (a) In the question provided to respondents, the different Bank Rate outcomes spanned <2.50% and >5.00% at the extremes, and all 25 basis point increments in between. Results have been truncated where the mean probabilities above or below a certain outcome were close to or at zero. Mean probabilities are rounded to one decimal place. 80 respondents answered this question.

1cii) Please indicate the percentage probability that you attach to Bank Rate being at the following levels after the 30 April 2026 meeting. (a) Mean probability (%) 3.00% 0.3 3.25% 3.4 3.50% 47.6 3.75% 45.8 4.00% 2.7 4.25% 0.1 (a) In the question provided to respondents, the different Bank Rate outcomes spanned <2.50% and >5.00% at the extremes, and all 25 basis point increments in between. Results have been truncated where the mean probabilities above or below a certain outcome were close to or at zero. Mean probabilities are rounded to one decimal place. 80 respondents answered this question.

1d) Please indicate the percentage probability that you attach to Bank Rate reaching its lowest level this cycle, or ‘trough rate’, at the following levels. (a) Mean probability (%) At the current level of 3.75% 13.2 3.50% 20.9 3.25% 24.8 3.00% 17.0 2.75% 9.2 2.50% 6.5 2.25% 2.4 2.00% 1.9 1.75% 1.1 1.50% 0.8 1.25% 0.5 <1.25% 1.8 (a) Mean probabilities are rounded to one decimal place. 79 respondents answered this question.

1e) Please weight the following factors in terms of their importance in influencing your expectations for the near-term path for Bank Rate. (a) Mean weighting (%) Your own perceptions of the UK outlook 31.2 Your own perceptions of the global outlook 42.5 The MPC’s communications 21.1 Other 5.2 (a) Mean weightings are rounded to one decimal place. 82 respondents answered this question.

Question 2: Macroeconomic outlook

2a) Please provide your most likely (ie modal) expectation for the annual rate of CPI inflation – conditioned on your Bank Rate expectations (question 1a) – at each of the following time horizons. (a) 25th percentile 50th percentile 75th percentile Number of responses End-2026 Q1 2.8 3.0 3.1 76 End-2026 Q2 2.2 2.4 2.7 76 End-2026 Q3 2.2 2.5 2.8 76 End-2026 Q4 2.2 2.5 2.9 76 One year ahead 2.0 2.5 2.7 75 Two years ahead 2.0 2.1 2.5 73 Three years ahead 2.0 2.0 2.4 72 Five years ahead 2.0 2.0 2.3 71 (a) Numbers are rounded to one decimal place.

2bi) Please assign percentage probabilities to the following rates of annual CPI inflation three years ahead. (a) Mean probability (%) <=1.00% 2.5 1.01%–1.40% 4.5 1.41%–1.80% 11.4 1.81%–2.20% 31.8 2.21%–2.60% 25.1 2.61%–3.00% 17.5 >3.00% 7.3 (a) Numbers are rounded to one decimal place. 73 respondents answered this question.

2bii) Please assign probabilities to the following rates of annual CPI inflation on average from 5 years ahead to 10 years ahead (ie analogous to the five-year, five-year forward rate). (a) Mean probability (%) <=1.00% 1.3 1.01%–1.40% 3.1 1.41%–1.80% 11.3 1.81%–2.20% 37.7 2.21%–2.60% 24.4 2.61%–3.00% 14.2 >3.00% 7.9 (a) Numbers are rounded to one decimal place. 69 respondents answered this question.

2c) Please provide your most likely (ie modal) expectation for the annual rate of UK GDP growth – conditioned on your Bank Rate expectations (question 1a) – at each of the following time horizons. (a) 25th percentile 50th percentile 75th percentile Number of responses 2026 GDP growth 0.80 1.00 1.20 73 2027 GDP growth 1.10 1.30 1.50 73 2028 GDP growth 1.25 1.40 1.50 69 Long run (potential) 1.25 1.50 1.50 70 (a) Numbers are rounded to two decimal places.

2d) The February Monetary Policy Report set out six risks that had been most relevant to the MPC’s recent policy discussions.



How do you see each of the following risk factors as playing into the balance of risks around the path for Bank Rate over the next 12 months? Count Large downside Small downside Little effect Small upside Large upside Risks around structural change in the economy 3 27 19 27 4 Risks from inflation expectations 3 8 2 46 21 Risks from consumption and labour demand 17 51 5 7 0 Risks around the current level of spare capacity 6 38 26 10 0 Risks around the restrictiveness of the monetary policy stance 1 37 27 13 2 Global shocks 11 6 2 23 38

Question 3: Expectations for balance sheet and gilt yields

3a) Please provide the annual reduction in the stock of gilts held in the Asset Purchase Facility, comprising both maturing gilts and gilt sales in initial purchase proceeds terms, that you see as most likely over the following annual review cycles (£ billions). (a) 25th percentile 50th percentile 75th percentile Number of responses October 2026–September 2027 41 50 60 68 October 2027–September 2028 28 48 50 68 October 2028–September 2029 34 35 50 67 October 2029–September 2030 27 28 50 66 (a) Numbers are rounded to the nearest billion.

3b) Please provide your most likely (ie modal) expectation for the 10-year gilt yield at the following points in the future. 25th percentile 50th percentile 75th percentile Number of responses End-June 2026 4.30 4.45 4.60 73 End-December 2026 4.20 4.25 4.50 73 End-June 2027 4.00 4.20 4.40 73

Question 4: Expectations for exchange rates

4a) Please provide your most likely (ie modal) expectation for the level of GBPUSD one year ahead. 25th percentile 50th percentile 75th percentile Number of responses 1.3000 1.3400 1.3700 68