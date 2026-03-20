Attorney General Bonta and Law Enforcement Partners Dismantle Narcotics Trafficking Ring, 20 Arrested

SACRAMENTO — California Attorney General Rob Bonta, in coordination with state and local law enforcement, today announced the results of an extensive, multi-agency investigation targeting illegal narcotics trafficking and related criminal activity. The operation led to the arrest of 20 suspects and the seizure of significant quantities of illicit drugs and weapons. Authorities confiscated approximately 106 pounds of methamphetamine, 22 pounds of cocaine, half a pound of MDMA, two ounces of fentanyl, and $236,500 in cash. In addition, 31 firearms, including handguns, shotguns, and assault-style rifles, along with multiple extended magazines were seized.

“This coordinated enforcement action underscores the commitment of the California Department of Justice and its partners to disrupting dangerous drug trafficking networks and enhancing public safety throughout our communities,” said Attorney General Bonta. “I am thankful for our strong partnership with the Placer County Sheriff’s Office and Placer County District Attorney’s Office who has a shared commitment to a safer California. The results of this operation demonstrate the vital work that we can accomplish when we partner together.”

The months-long investigation began in September 2025, targeting a methamphetamine source of supply in Auburn, California. Using sophisticated investigative techniques, investigators identified a broader network with ties to organized criminal gangs. The case culminated in the execution of arrest warrants and searches at 26 locations. The related charges include possession of a controlled substance for sale, possession of drugs while armed with a loaded firearm, possession of large-capacity magazines and possession of an assault weapon. The Placer County District Attorney’s Office is prosecuting this case.

It is important to note that criminal charges must be proven in a court of law. Every defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Here are photos of the seizure:

Photo 1

Photo 2