Charge Rigs Unveils the First End-to-End Design and Quoting Platform Built Exclusively for EV Charging Contractors

Install Planner replaces fragmented CAD, spreadsheet, and email workflows with a single intelligent system - from design to contract to completed installation.

Charge Rigs is not just keeping up with the pace of change — we're setting it.” — Paul Boes

APOPKA, FL, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Charge Rigs Launches Install Planner : The Industry's First All-in-One EV Charging Design, Quoting, and Field Operations Platform for Electrical ContractorsPurpose-built platform reduces quoting time by 60%, integrates AI-powered NEC compliance checking, and consolidates fragmented contractor workflows into a single systemMarch 21, 2026 — Charge Rigs today announced the general availability of Install Planner, a comprehensive cloud-based platform that enables electrical contractors to design EV charging installations, generate professional proposals, manage customer approvals, and coordinate field operations — all within a single, integrated environment.As the electric vehicle market accelerates and charging infrastructure demand surges nationwide, electrical contractors face mounting pressure to deliver accurate quotes quickly while maintaining compliance with evolving National Electrical Code (NEC) standards. Traditional workflows that rely on disconnected CAD software, spreadsheets, and manual email correspondence create bottlenecks that cost contractors both time and contracts.Install Planner was built to eliminate those bottlenecks entirely.A Complete Workflow, ReimaginedAt the core of the platform is an interactive Canvas Designer — a professional-grade, drag-and-drop interface where contractors lay out site plans with pixel-perfect precision. With a library of more than 183 pre-loaded EV components, including Level 2 and Level 3 chargers, transformers, panels, and conduit routing, users can visualize complete installations on top of aerial imagery or uploaded site plans with calibrated real-world measurements.As components are placed and conduit is drawn, the platform's Live Cost Engine calculates project pricing in real time, giving contractors instant visibility into material and labor costs before a single proposal is generated. When the design is complete, one-click PDF generation produces branded, itemized quotes ready for client presentation — a process that previously consumed hours of manual work."Our contractors were spending two to four hours assembling a single quote using spreadsheets and generic drawing tools," said the Charge Rigs development team. "Install Planner compresses that entire cycle into under 30 minutes, and the output is a polished, professional proposal that inspires client confidence."AI-Powered Design IntelligenceInstall Planner introduces an AI Design Advisor that provides real-time engineering oversight during the design process. The system delivers an instant Design Quality Score on a 0-to-100 scale, evaluating each installation against NEC standards for service capacity, conductor sizing, grounding requirements, and ADA compliance.When the advisor identifies potential issues — an undersized conductor, an overloaded panel, or a conduit fill violation — it provides prioritized recommendations with specific NEC article references, enabling contractors to resolve compliance gaps before submitting for permit review. The integrated Wire Sizing Calculator automates conductor selection based on load characteristics and derating factors, replacing manual table lookups that are prone to human error."Catching an engineering mistake in the design phase costs minutes. Catching it during inspection costs days and damages your reputation," the team noted. "The AI advisor acts as a second set of eyes on every design, every time."Customer Collaboration and E-SignaturesThe platform extends beyond internal operations with a branded Customer Portal — a secure, password-protected environment where clients can review installation designs, examine itemized cost breakdowns, leave contextual comments, and execute electronic signatures to approve proposals. This streamlined approval process eliminates the delays inherent in back-and-forth email chains and accelerates the path from proposal to signed contract.Field Operations, Built for the CrewRecognizing that the contractor's work does not end at the signed proposal, Install Planner includes a mobile-optimized Field Operations module. The "My Day" view provides installation crews with clear site plans, task checklists with one-tap completion, on-site photo documentation capture, and automatically generated Material Pull Lists derived directly from the approved design. This ensures that field teams arrive prepared, reducing costly return trips for forgotten materials.Early ResultsContractors using the platform during its early access period have reported significant operational improvements. Quoting capacity has increased dramatically, with some firms reporting close rate improvements of up to 40 percent. To date, contractors on the platform have collectively designed more than 2,500 installations and generated over $12 million in professional quotes.Availability and PricingInstall Planner is available immediately with a 14-day free trial requiring no credit card.For more information or to start a free trial, visit Install Planner Website About Charge RigsCharge Rigs leads in manufacturing cutting-edge EV fast charging equipment, empowering dealers and enterprise customers with robust, high-quality solutions built in-house.From our versatile mobile DC chargers to innovative stationary systems, we manufacture each unit with rigorous standards. Our approach centers on providing the most advanced fast charging systems in the industry, designed to enhance efficiency and drive sustainable growth.Media ContactCharge Rigs Communications Teampress@chargerigs.com

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