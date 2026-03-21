Governor Hochul Announces $51.5 Million Project to Upgrade Bridges Along Interstate 590 in Monroe County

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that major construction will soon begin on a $51.5 million project to repair and replace a series of bridges along Interstate 590 in the Town of Brighton, Monroe County. The project will replace the two bridges that carry the highway over State Route 31 (Monroe Avenue) and also rehabilitate the spans that carry I-590 over Allens Creek Road, enhancing safety and ensuring the long-term durability of a vital commuter arterial that connects the City of Rochester with its densely populated suburbs. The project also provides access to the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport and the New York State Thruway. The bridges were built in the mid-1960s and have reached the end of their service lives.

“New Yorkers deserve and demand quality roads and bridges that allow them to get where they need to go safely and we are making the investments necessary to ensure that they get them,” Governor Hochul said. “This bridge improvement project will ensure continued travel on one of the Greater Rochester area’s busiest highways and give residents and commuters a few less headaches to contend with as they go about their busy days.”

New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said, “It is impossible to understate the importance of Interstate 590 to the Greater Rochester area and the work that we are doing on these bridges will help ensure that this vital artery remains open and functional for many years to come. I am grateful to Governor Kathy Hochul for her commitment to build back New York’s infrastructure and provide a transportation network that connects and strengthens all communities.”

The project will replace the existing four-span bridges over Monroe Avenue with modern, continuous span structures that will reduce long-term maintenance costs, increase resiliency against severe weather and provide smoother rides for travelers. The new bridges are expected to have a service life of 75 years.

In addition, the project will rehabilitate the decks and install an additional girder on the median side of the two bridges over Allens Creek Road, improving long-term structural stability and extending their service lives by approximately 50 years.

Other elements of the project include the addition of new drainage systems and cleaning and repair of existing drainage facilities; increased shoulder widths; replacement of overhead sign structures; construction of a new concrete barrier in the median; installation of new lighting; and repaving of the roadway between the bridges and on multiple entrance and exit ramps.

Preliminary work was completed in 2025 and major construction has begun on the northbound lanes. Work on the southbound lanes will take place during the 2027 construction season. All work is expected to be completed by the fall of 2028.

While I-590 normally carries three lanes of traffic in each direction, the highway will be reduced to two lanes in each direction during construction, and the Monroe Avenue entrance ramp to I-590 South and the I-590 South exit ramp to Monroe Avenue (Exit 2B) will be closed. Temporary roadway and shoulder closures will also be required along Monroe Avenue, Allens Creek Road and some ramps. NYSDOT will keep the public apprised of closures with travel advisories and on-site variable message signs. Monroe Avenue and Allens Creek Road will remain open to pedestrians and bicyclists throughout the project.

Motorists are urged to plan ahead and, if possible, seek alternate routes during construction.

Senator Chuck Schumer said, “I-590 is a critical commuter corridor for the Greater Rochester region, but these aging bridges urgently need major upgrades. I stood at these very bridges in Brighton with local residents — after fighting tooth and nail to pass the Bipartisan Infrastructure & Jobs Law in the Senate — to promise we would deliver for Monroe County, and today the work begins. Now, thanks to this major federal investment, Monroe County can finally make these long-overdue improvements, which are essential to public safety and economic growth. This investment will help modernize key infrastructure, improve reliability, provide good-paying jobs, and keep this vital route moving safely and efficiently for years to come.”

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand said, “I’m proud to have helped secure this $51.5 million to rehabilitate the bridges along Interstate 590. This project will provide critical improvements for safety and structure longevity and improve the commuter experience for residents and visitors throughout the Greater Rochester region. I applaud Governor Hochul’s leadership in advancing this project, and I look forward to continuing to improve transportation infrastructure across New York State.”

Representative Joe Morelle said, “Here in Rochester, we have world-class hospitals, beautiful parks and thriving neighborhoods, but if people can’t safely and reliably reach them, none of it fulfills its purpose. That’s why investing in our roads and bridges isn’t just about infrastructure, it’s about connecting people to their loved ones, important resources, and the opportunities they need to thrive. I’m grateful to Governor Hochul for her partnership as we work to ensure our community has some of the best infrastructure in the country, and I look forward to our continued work together.”

State Senator Jeremy Cooney said, “590 is a critical highway, keeping our suburban towns and city connected. For the drivers who rely on 590 every day, these repairs will be critical to ensure the safety and efficiency of the roadway. I want to thank Governor Hochul for this investment and for ensuring the safety of drivers throughout Monroe County.”

Assemblymember Sarah Clark said, “This investment into multiple overpass bridges along I-590 is a major win for our community and a strong commitment to rebuilding and modernizing our aging infrastructure. This project, which is already underway, is an exciting and necessary part of improving safety and efficiency along a heavily trafficked commuter route. The current infrastructure has served us well since the 1960s, and it is time for an upgrade. Investing in our roads and bridges is an important part of our state budget, I’m grateful to fight for needed dollars and Governor Hochul for this $51.5 million dollar investment to serve our community for generations to come.”

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello said, “I’m grateful to Governor Hochul for her commitment to modernizing our roadways and ensuring they remain safe, reliable, and built for the future. Strategic investments in our bridges and infrastructure are essential to protecting public safety and preserving the quality of life our residents deserve.”

Town of Brighton Supervisor Bill Mohele said, “I am excited that the Monroe Ave. and Allen’s Creek bridges are being replaced and repaired by the State. Along with the State’s plan to reconstruct Monroe Ave. starting in 2027, these projects will not only make Monroe Ave. and I-590 safer but they will also be catalysts for economic development in Brighton.”

About the Department of Transportation It is the mission of the New York State Department of Transportation to provide a safe, reliable, equitable, and resilient transportation system that connects communities, enhances quality of life, protects the environment, and supports the economic well-being of New York State.

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