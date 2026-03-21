Rutland Barracks/ Violation of Conditions of Release
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26B4002109
TROOPER: Trooper Ryan Gardner
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: (802)773-9101
DATE/TIME: 03/20/2026 at 0340 hours
LOCATION: Rutland, VT
VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release
ACCUSED: Howard Lewis
AGE: 58
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On March 20th, 2026, at approximately 0340 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks responded to a call in Rutland Town, Vermont. During the investigation, Troopers encountered Howard Lewis. It was determined that Lewis was in violation of his conditions of release. Lewis was issued a citation to appear in court.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Rutland Superior Court, Criminal Division.
COURT DATE/TIME: March 20, 2026, at 12:30
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