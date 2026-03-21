Rutland Barracks/ Violation of Conditions of Release

STATE OF VERMONT DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY VERMONT STATE POLICE NEWS RELEASE CASE#: 26B4002109 TROOPER: Trooper Ryan Gardner STATION: Rutland CONTACT#: (802)773-9101 DATE/TIME: 03/20/2026 at 0340 hours LOCATION: Rutland, VT VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release ACCUSED: Howard Lewis AGE: 58 CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, VT SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On March 20th, 2026, at approximately 0340 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks responded to a call in Rutland Town, Vermont. During the investigation, Troopers encountered Howard Lewis. It was determined that Lewis was in violation of his conditions of release. Lewis was issued a citation to appear in court. LODGED - LOCATION: N/A BAIL: N/A MUG SHOT: N/A COURT ACTION: Yes COURT: Rutland Superior Court, Criminal Division. COURT DATE/TIME: March 20, 2026, at 12:30

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