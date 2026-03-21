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Rutland Barracks/ Violation of Conditions of Release

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE  

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 26B4002109   

TROOPER: Trooper Ryan Gardner

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: (802)773-9101

 

 

DATE/TIME: 03/20/2026 at 0340 hours

LOCATION: Rutland, VT 

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release

 

 

ACCUSED: Howard Lewis

AGE: 58

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On March 20th, 2026, at approximately 0340 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks responded to a call in Rutland Town, Vermont.  During the investigation, Troopers encountered Howard Lewis. It was determined that Lewis was in violation of his conditions of release. Lewis was issued a citation to appear in court. 

 

 

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Rutland Superior Court, Criminal Division. 

COURT DATE/TIME: March 20, 2026, at 12:30

 

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