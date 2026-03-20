Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,020 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 454,374 in the last 365 days.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif held a telephone conversation

AZERBAIJAN, March 20 - 20 March 2026, 11:45

On March 20, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif held a telephone conversation.

President Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif congratulated each other on the occasion of the holy Ramadan holiday and wished the Azerbaijani and Pakistani peoples prosperity and continued success.

The President of Azerbaijan and the Prime Minister of Pakistan praised the development of friendship and brotherhood between the two countries and exchanged views on prospects for cooperation and future contacts.

During the phone conversation, they also discussed the current situation in the Middle East, emphasizing the importance of resolving tensions promptly through political means.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif held a telephone conversation

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.