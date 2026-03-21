En Sintonía con el Concejo to Spotlight Free Medical Services in Montgomery County, this Friday at 2 p.m. on Radio America

MARYLAND, March 21 - For Immediate Release: Thursday, March 19, 2026

The show will also highlight Montgomery College’s Youth Summer Programs

The featured guests on this week’s En Sintonía En con el Concejo del Condado de Montgomery (In Tune with the Montgomery County Council) include Ana Samuels, community health nurse at the Montgomery County Department of Health and Human Services; Wendy Rivera, community service aide at the Department of Health and Human Services; Yanira Rodríguez, manager in the Office of Community Engagement at Montgomery College; Priscyla Aguilar-Villatoro, admissions counselor at Montgomery College; and Juan Serrano, admissions counselor at Montgomery College. The show will air on Friday, March 20 at 2 p.m. on Radio America (WILC 900AM) and is streamed on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Amazon Music.

This week’s edition of En Sintonía spotlights free student vaccination clinics hosted by the Montgomery County Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) from Monday, March 30, through Monday, April 6, during spring break. The clinics will help families ensure children are up to date on required school immunizations and meet Maryland vaccination requirements. Ms. Samuels will share clinic locations, hours of operation and more.

The second segment highlights the DHHS Mobile Health Clinics, which provide free dental and medical services to Montgomery County residents. The clinics aim to reduce health disparities and expand access to care by traveling throughout the county and delivering free medical, dental, behavioral health and human services to underserved and vulnerable communities.

The second half of En Sintonía will focus on educational opportunities at Montgomery College, highlighting youth summer programs, academic pathways and support services available to students. The segment also will cover outreach events for high school students and their parents, offering guidance on enrollment, admissions requirements, financial aid, scholarships and career planning, along with resources to help students transition successfully to college.

The Montgomery County Council and Radio America have entered a partnership that provides the Latino community with key information on issues and programs. The partnership also provides a forum for residents to express their views and ask questions. The partnership includes the weekly one-hour show each Friday on the Washington metropolitan area’s most popular Spanish language station.

Each week, the show features host Marcela Rodriguez, Council program manager and public information officer, and guests talking about important issues before the Council and provides information about programs offered by the County to help residents.

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