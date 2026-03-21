Montgomery County Council President Natali Fani-González to Hold Press Briefing on March 23 at 11:30 a.m.

MARYLAND, March 21 - For Immediate Release: Friday, March 20, 2026

On Monday, March 23 at 11:30 a.m., Montgomery County Council President Natali Fani-González will hold a briefing to provide her initial assessment of the County Executive’s Recommended $8 billion Fiscal Year 2027 Operating Budget, explain how the Council will approach its budget review, including the Special Taxing Districts and the Solid Waste Disposal requests by the Executive within his budget proposal.

The Council’s upcoming public hearings for the FY27 Operating Budget are scheduled for April 7 and 8 at 1:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., and April 9 at 1:30 p.m.

Council President Fani-González will discuss the newly-announced $500,000 supplemental funding to the Nonprofit Security Grant Program for nonprofit and faith-based institutions experiencing increased security staffing needs as a result of escalating hostilities in the Middle East.

In addition, she will share details on the upcoming Citizenship Clinic hosted in partnership with the Governor’s Office of Immigrant Affairs, the County's Office of Community Partnerships, and the County's Gilchrist Immigrant Resource Center on April 11.

The Council president’s briefing is open to the public and will be held in the Potomac River Conference Room located on the sixth floor of the Council Office Building at 100 Maryland Ave. in Rockville (directions). The Council president's briefing will be recorded and posted on the Council’s Facebook (@MontgomeryCountyMdCouncil) and YouTube (@MoCoCouncilMD) pages following the meeting.

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