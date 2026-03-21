Councilmember Friedson to Host Press Conference Highlighting Montgomery County as the First Jurisdiction to Join COG Local Food Procurement Challenge

MARYLAND, March 21 - For Immediate Release: Friday, March 20, 2026

From the Office of Councilmember Andrew Friedson

Press conference to be held on March 24 at 12:30 p.m. The regional initiative spearheaded by Friedson aims to strengthen supply chains and support local agriculture.

Led by Councilmember Andrew Friedson, the Montgomery County Council will vote on a resolution on Tuesday, March 24, that would establish Montgomery County as the first jurisdiction to join the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments (COG) Local Food Procurement Challenge.

As chair of COG’s FARM Policy Committee, Friedson has led regional efforts to strengthen local food systems, support area farmers and enhance supply chain resilience.

To mark the anticipated milestone, Councilmember Friedson will host a press conference on Tuesday, March 24 at 12:30 p.m. at the Council Office Building in Rockville. The event will highlight the County’s leadership in advancing local food procurement and underscore the importance of investing in regional food systems amid ongoing federal uncertainty.

Press Conference Details

Date: Tuesday, March 24

Time: 12:30 p.m.

Location: Council Office Building, 4th floor (100 Maryland Ave., Rockville, MD 20850).

Who:

Montgomery County Councilmember Andrew Friedson

Council President Natali Fani-González



Representative from the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments

Heather Bruskin, Director, Montgomery County Office of Food Systems Resilience

Truphena Choti, Founder and CEO, AfriThrive

Jenna Umbriac, Vice President of Programs, Manna Food Center

Members of the media must RSVP by March 24 at 10 a.m. by emailing [email protected].

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