Councilmember Friedson to Host Press Conference Highlighting Montgomery County as the First Jurisdiction to Join COG Local Food Procurement Challenge
MARYLAND, March 21 - For Immediate Release: Friday, March 20, 2026
From the Office of Councilmember Andrew Friedson
Press conference to be held on March 24 at 12:30 p.m. The regional initiative spearheaded by Friedson aims to strengthen supply chains and support local agriculture.
Led by Councilmember Andrew Friedson, the Montgomery County Council will vote on a resolution on Tuesday, March 24, that would establish Montgomery County as the first jurisdiction to join the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments (COG) Local Food Procurement Challenge.
As chair of COG’s FARM Policy Committee, Friedson has led regional efforts to strengthen local food systems, support area farmers and enhance supply chain resilience.
To mark the anticipated milestone, Councilmember Friedson will host a press conference on Tuesday, March 24 at 12:30 p.m. at the Council Office Building in Rockville. The event will highlight the County’s leadership in advancing local food procurement and underscore the importance of investing in regional food systems amid ongoing federal uncertainty.
Press Conference Details
Date: Tuesday, March 24
Time: 12:30 p.m.
Location: Council Office Building, 4th floor (100 Maryland Ave., Rockville, MD 20850).
Who:
- Montgomery County Councilmember Andrew Friedson
- Council President Natali Fani-González
- Representative from the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments
- Heather Bruskin, Director, Montgomery County Office of Food Systems Resilience
- Truphena Choti, Founder and CEO, AfriThrive
- Jenna Umbriac, Vice President of Programs, Manna Food Center
Members of the media must RSVP by March 24 at 10 a.m. by emailing [email protected].
# # #Release ID: 26-114
Media Contact: Warren Hansen 240-315-7159
Categories: Andrew Friedson
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