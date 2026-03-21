Montgomery County Council Committee Meeting on March 23, 2026

MARYLAND, March 21 - For Immediate Release: Friday, March 20, 2026

Economic Development Committee will review legislation which would clarify the agricultural purposes exemption to building permitting requirements

The Economic Development (ECON) Committee will meet on Monday, March 23 at 9:30 a.m. to review Bill 7-26, Buildings - Scope and applicability - Exemptions - Buildings or Structures used exclusively for agricultural purposes – Amendments.

The members of the ECON Committee include Chair and Council President Natali Fani-González, Council Vice President Marilyn Balcombe and Councilmembers Evan Glass and Laurie-Anne Sayles.

More detail on each agenda item is provided below.

Bill 7-26, Buildings - Scope and applicability - Exemptions - Buildings or Structures used exclusively for agricultural purposes – Amendments

Review: The ECON Committee will review Bill 7-26, Buildings - Scope and Applicability - Exemptions - Buildings or Structures used exclusively for Agricultural Purposes – Amendments, which would clarify the agricultural purposes exemption to building permitting requirements. Bill 7-26 is needed because the term “agricultural purposes” is not defined in the County Code, and the Department of Permitting Services has interpreted a permitting exemption for agricultural purposes narrowly. As presently administered, the exemption does not apply to structures where agricultural business operations are performed or where agricultural products are processed.

Bill 7-26 would confirm an “agricultural purpose” includes the business, administration, or management of agriculture and the processing of an agricultural product to prepare the product for market. The bill would further clarify that the exemption does not extend to buildings or structures in which members of the public consume food or beverages, and a permit would be required for any building or structure where those activities occur. The purpose of the bill is to reduce unnecessary regulatory burdens for agricultural operators.

The lead sponsors of Bill 7-26 are Council President Fani-González, Council Vice President Balcombe and Councilmember Dawn Luedtke. Councilmembers Sayles, Sidney Katz and Shebra Evans are cosponsors of Bill 7-26.

The Committee meeting schedule may change from time to time. View the current Council and Committee agendas, Council staff reports and additional information on items scheduled for Council review on the Council website.

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