Governor Katie Hobbs Announces Appointment of Experts to Water Infrastructure Finance Authority at Critical Moment for Arizona’s Water

Phoenix, AZ - Today, Governor Katie Hobbs announced the re-appointment of Ted Cooke and Susan Montgomery to the Water Infrastructure Finance Authority of Arizona (WIFA) Board of Directors. Both appointees are veterans of water policy in Arizona and bring a deep well of expertise and strategic vision to the WIFA Board. Today, Governor Katie Hobbs announced the re-appointment of Ted Cooke and Susan Montgomery to the Water Infrastructure Finance Authority of Arizona (WIFA) Board of Directors. Both appointees are veterans of water policy in Arizona and bring a deep well of expertise and strategic vision to the WIFA Board. Ted Cooke has spent over four decades in Arizona water management in both the private and public sectors, most recently in his role as the General Manager of the Central Arizona Project. Susan Montgomery is a founding partner of Montgomery & Interpreter, PLC. For more than two decades, Susan has provided legal representation and strategic policy advice to Tribal governments, Tribal enterprises, and private business on water law and water resources, federal Indian law, and environmental law. “In Arizona, we tackle water issues with an all-of-the-above approach. This includes making generational investments in conservation, infrastructure, and water augmentation with WIFA playing a key role in these efforts,” said Governor Katie Hobbs. “At this defining moment for Arizona water, Ted Cooke and Sue Montgomery provide crucial expertise and leadership that will ensure WIFA continues to fulfill its vital role for Arizona’s future.” “I am deeply honored to have been reappointed by Governor Hobbs for another term on the WIFA Board and I appreciate her kind words,” said Ted Cooke. “I am grateful for the opportunity to continue the important work that WIFA is doing, particularly as chair of the Long-Term Water Augmentation Committee.” “I’m truly honored to be reappointed to the WIFA Board by Governor Hobbs, and I’m excited to once again work with the Board to support the water needs of Arizona’s communities and help plan for the long-term water future of our state,” said Susan Montgomery. “I am thrilled to welcome back Ted and Sue to the WIFA Board of Directors,” said WIFA Board Chairman Jonathan Lines. “Ted and Sue are thoughtful, creative leaders with unparalleled experience in managing and protecting Arizona’s water resources. On behalf of the entire Board, I congratulate them on their appointments and look forward to working alongside them as we lead the way toward a more secure water future for our state.” The Water Infrastructure Finance Authority of Arizona administers several state and federally funded programs to conserve water, improve water quality, augment existing water resources, and finance water infrastructure. WIFA is governed by its board consisting of nine voting members appointed by the Governor and Legislature, as well as nine non-voting ex-officio members representing legislative leadership and state agency heads.

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