That’s it. Enters the Granola Aisle at Costco with Fruitola Fruit Granola

Strawberry Fruitola Fruit Granola, now at Costco

Made with just four ingredients, 7g of fiber from fruit, and 16g of plant-based protein per bowl

Our mission is helping people get more fruit in simple, convenient ways. With Fruitola Fruit Granola, we bring that same philosophy to a category that has not seen much real disruption.” — Dr. Lior Lewensztain, Founder & CEO

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- That’s it., makers of the #1 fruit bar in America today announced the launch of Strawberry Fruitola Fruit Granola at Costco locations across the Midwest and Southeast.Fruitola Fruit Granola brings a new level of simplicity to the granola category. Made with just four ingredients, it contains no added sugar, 7 grams of fiber from fruit, and 16 grams of plant-based protein per bowl, offering a truly unique, clean label option for breakfast, snacking, or topping yogurt and smoothie bowls.This launch brings That’s it. into a new aisle and expands the brand into a new usage occasion. With Fruitola Fruit Granola, the company is applying its fruit-first, minimal-ingredient approach to a category traditionally defined by oats, added sugar, sweeteners, and longer ingredient lists.That’s it. debuted Fruitola Fruit Granola earlier this month at Natural Products Expo West, where early feedback reinforced the product’s alignment with several of the strongest trends shaping the category, including protein, fiber, simple ingredients, and no added sugar. That momentum has also been reflected in recent industry coverage such as Trendhunter “Our mission has always been to help people get more fruit into their daily routines in simple, convenient ways,” said Dr. Lior Lewensztain, founder and CEO of That’s it. “With Fruitola Fruit Granola, we’re bringing that same philosophy to a category that has not seen much real disruption. There is nothing else quite like it on shelves today.”The Costco launch is the first step in a broader national expansion, with Fruitola Fruit Granola set to roll out at additional retailers this spring.About That's it. Founded in 2012, That's it. is a leading healthy snacking company on a mission to make eating more fruit convenient, accessible, and portable. The brand has earned its reputation by delivering products made with real fruit and whole food ingredients, with a focus on transparency, quality, and simplicity.That's it. pioneered the real fruit bar category with its flagship Fruit Bars, now the #1 fruit bar in America, made with just two ingredients: fruit + fruit. Based in Los Angeles, the company has expanded its portfolio to include category-defining innovations such as Organic Fruit Crunchables, Organic Dark Chocolate Fruit Truffles, Organic Energy Bars, Fiber Fruit Bars, and Fruitola Fruit Granola. Every product is crafted with six real ingredients or less and contains natural fiber from fruit, with no added sugar or artificial sweeteners, no artificial or natural flavors, and no artificial colors or dyes.Today, That's it. is recognized as a trusted leader in better-for-you snacking, providing convenient, allergy-friendly options that meet the needs of health-conscious consumers. That's it. products are available nationwide at Costco, Sam's Club, Walmart, Target, Kroger, Publix, Meijer, H-E-B, Whole Foods, Thrive Market, Sprouts, and Starbucks, as well as online at Amazon and the That's it. website, and can be found onboard multiple major airlines.

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