Village of Warriors Golf Fundraiser at Del Monte Golf Course Invites Sponsors and Golfers to Support At-Risk Youth

Del Monte Golf Course at Pebble Beach Resorts logo Village of Warriors Charity Golf Course Tournament QR Code Village of Warriors Charity Golf Tournament Sponsor QR Code

Tournament will raise funds for mentorship, life-skills education, enrichment programming, and suicide prevention outreach

Our goal is to help young people build vocational skills, athletic skills and self-defense skills to help them build the life they love.” — Anthony Baker

MONTEREY, CA, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Del Monte Golf Course at Pebble Beach Resorts will host the Village of Warriors Charity Golf Tournament on Saturday, June 13, 2026, bringing together golfers, community leaders, and local businesses for a purpose-driven day of mentorship, opportunity, and connection. Proceeds from the nonprofit golf fundraiser will support community-led initiatives that provide tutoring, career development experiences, athletic enrichment, and suicide prevention awareness programs for at-risk young adults.The event is designed to create a welcoming environment where participants can engage meaningfully with the mission while enjoying one of the region’s historic courses. Golfers and sponsors can register here. “The reason I started Village of Warriors is because young adult suicide has touched my life more than once being in the military,” said Anthony Baker, founder and veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps. “I feel like the loss of purpose drives people to dark ends. The idea is to use education, fitness and martial arts to help these wandering souls build a life they can be proud of.”Tournament entry packages range from $250 to $325 per player and include golf cart access, event apparel, food service, and participation in the charity auction.“Our goal is to help young people build vocational skills, athletic skills and self-defense skills to help them build the life they love,” Baker added. “I think if you are building and designing a life you love, in those dark moments that are inevitable, you will find the light in the darkness.”As both a veteran and local business owner, Baker understands the importance of investing in initiatives that create long-term community impact. The tournament offers companies an opportunity to engage through sponsorship participation at multiple levels while gaining visibility throughout tournament activities and beyond, helping expand youth mentorship and life-skills programming.Baker said he hopes the event will serve as a foundation for continued collaboration among veterans, business leaders, and residents committed to building stronger, more connected communities.Additional information is available by calling 408-857-5901.About Village of WarriorsVillage of Warriors is a nonprofit organization headquartered in Santa Clara, Calif. focused on teaching life-preservation skills and supporting at-risk young adults through mentorship, education, athletic development, and career readiness programming. By partnering with local businesses, volunteers, and community leaders, the organization works to create supportive environments where young people can grow and pursue meaningful futures. To learn more, visit https://villageofwarriors.org About Anthony Baker & Omni Physical SolutionsAnthony Baker is a veteran leader, wellness consultant, Jiu-Jitsu/ Wrestling coach, and founder of Village of Warriors, a nonprofit dedicated to mentoring at-risk youth and helping young adults build confidence, life skills, and pathways toward opportunity. Through his Santa Clara-based practice, Omni Physical Solutions, Baker supports clients in improving performance, mobility, and long-term wellness while remaining actively involved in community philanthropy and youth development initiatives. Baker, is also author of "ABC's of Fitness," a children's that teaches kids to incorporate simple changes into their lifestyles to create positive change, published by Archway Books. Learn more here: https://omni1371.com/

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