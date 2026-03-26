PPST Solutions Expands AC & DC Test Portfolio as a Value-Added Reseller for EA Elektro-Automatik

PPST Solutions One-Stop Shop for AC & DC Power Test Solutions EA Elektro-Automatik Products for DC Testing

PPST Solution’s expanded portfolio includes EA Elektro-Automatik for high-power DC power test solutions, an ideal complement to Pacific Power Source's AC line.

By providing leading edge Pacific Power Source’s AC platforms and top-tier EA DC technology, we deliver complementary solutions that seamlessly integrate at the system level” — Peter O’Brien, PPST Solutions VP of Sales and Marketing.

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PPST Solutions today announced it has been named a Value-Added Reseller (VAR) for EA Elektro-Automatik, a division of Tektronix. PPST Solution’s expanded portfolio delivers both best-in-class AC and DC power test solutions for rapidly advancing electrification markets, delivering greater value to the high-power test market.Building on a collaboration established in 2018, this latest evolution enhances PPST’s ability to support breakthrough innovation in key growth markets—from aerospace and defense, electric vehicles, energy storage and Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G), renewable energy, and AI-driven power infrastructure.PPST Solutions is a one-stop shop for best-in-class AC and DC power test solutions. Its portfolio includes Pacific Power Source’s AC power systems (sources, grid simulators, and loads) and EA’s bidirectional DC power supplies, battery test systems, and regenerative DC loads.These complimentary lines support the power conversion chain—from grid simulation to battery testing—helping reduce system integration complexity and support efficient validation workflows. PPST provides end-to-end AC and DC test solutions to address complex high-power applications, backed by systems integration, application engineering, and lifecycle support services for its test platforms.“This expanded offering enables us to provide comprehensive AC and DC test solutions with strong out-of-the-box value,” said Peter O’Brien, PPST Solutions VP of Sales and Marketing. “By providing leading edge Pacific Power Source AC platforms and top-tier EA Elektro-Automatik DC technology , we deliver complementary solutions that seamlessly integrate at the system level, supporting performance and value in high power testing.”“As power electronics solutions grow in scale and complexity, engineers face new challenges optimizing designs for rapidly evolving industries,” said James Hitchcock, VP and GM of EA Elektro-Automatik at Tektronix. “Our long-standing partnership with PPST Solutions helps customers design and test high-power systems across the full power path.”PPST delivers:• Best-in-Class Solutions: Reliable, and safe AC and DC test systems that provide leading-edge performance.• Combined AC & DC Expertise: Experience in complex electrification applications from grid simulation, energy storage to battery testing.• Open, Integrated & Agile Platforms: Configurable Pacific Power Source AC systems and EA DC products incorporated into engineered test environments with built-in safety features and flexible software integration.• Enhanced Customer Experience: Technical and application support throughout the product lifecycle, with coordinated support for hardware, software, and system implementation.• Premium Value, On Budget & On Schedule: Forward-looking, innovative solutions in one stop that deliver product, system, and service capabilities to support performance and cost objectives.Through this expanded portfolio, PPST Solutions helps customers design, validate, and deploy complex electrified systems with confidence.About PPST SolutionsPPST Solutions provides complete, best-in class, and high-performance power test equipment for leading-edge design and manufacturing test engineers. As your one-stop shop for AC & DC power test solutions, we deliver the brands, tools, and systems you need to validate your critical designs with confidence. Brands include Adaptive Power Systems, Pacific Power Source, EA Elektro-Automatik at Tektronix, and more. Learn more at https://ppstsolutions.com/

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