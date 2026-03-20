TAIWAN, March 20 - President Lai meets St. Vincent and the Grenadines Deputy Prime Minister St. Claire Leacock

On the afternoon of March 18, President Lai Ching-te met with a delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Disaster Management, and Immigration of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines St. Claire Leacock and his wife. In remarks, President Lai stated that this year marks the 45th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Taiwan and St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and that over the years, the two have genuinely supported each other in weathering all kinds of challenges. The president said that Taiwan is honored to be St. Vincent and the Grenadines' staunch partner in such fields as medicine, public health, agriculture, education, and information and communications technology (ICT), and that the two have built a comprehensive partnership. President Lai expressed hope that Taiwan and St. Vincent and the Grenadines will continue to deepen and broaden their diplomatic relations with the support of the new government.

A translation of President Lai's remarks follows:

First, I extend a warm welcome to Deputy Prime Minister Leacock, Madame Leacock, and our esteemed guests. This is the first delegation to visit Taiwan from St. Vincent and the Grenadines since its new government was formed at the end of last year. We truly appreciate the importance your government places on our nations' diplomatic ties. I would also ask that Deputy Prime Minister Leacock convey to Prime Minister Godwin Friday best wishes from Taiwan.

This year marks the 45th anniversary of our diplomatic relations. Over the years, we have genuinely supported each other in weathering all kinds of challenges. This deep friendship reminds me of your world-famous Caribbean rum, which gets better and better with age. Taiwan is honored to be St. Vincent and the Grenadines' staunch partner in such fields as medicine, public health, agriculture, education, and ICT. Together, we have built a comprehensive partnership. We look forward to continuing to deepen and broaden our diplomatic relations with the support of your new government.

In education, Taiwan will continue to build bridges of friendship between our nations' youth through such programs as the Taiwan Scholarship and the Taiwan Global Pathfinders Initiative and its Diplomatic Allies Inbound Track. In this way, the deep friendship we enjoy can be passed on from generation to generation. In terms of international exchanges, Taiwan is willing and able to contribute even more to the world. We look forward to St. Vincent and the Grenadines' continued backing of Taiwan's international participation. This will allow our countries to mutually support each other on the world stage as we join hands to tackle global issues.

In closing, I once again welcome all our distinguished guests to Taiwan. I understand that this is the entire group's first time here. We hope that through this trip, you will be able to gain a deeper understanding of Taiwan. I have every confidence that going forward, we will continue to make friendship our bridge and collaboration our driving force as we mutually advance prosperity and development. I wish you all a fruitful and successful visit.

Deputy Prime Minister Leacock then delivered remarks, first extending greetings from new Governor General Stanley John, Prime Minister Friday, and Speaker of the House Ronnia Durham-Balcombe. He went on to say that the relationship between Taiwan and St. Vincent and the Grenadines goes beyond political friendship, as over 45 years we have sustained a fraternal relationship as that of a family.

The deputy prime minister indicated that before their visit, Prime Minister Friday had instructed the delegation to ensure that the bilateral relations we have constructed over many years continue to grow. Deputy Prime Minister Leacock also noted Taiwan's success in helping their nation in education, agriculture, and social services, as well as in the construction of a new hospital, and expressed hope that Taiwan and St. Vincent and the Grenadines will work together to continue building bridges across both economic landscapes and social terrain to benefit both our peoples.

Deputy Prime Minister Leacock stated that Taiwan more than earns its keep in its contribution to humanity and to global peace and security, and that St. Vincent and the Grenadines will continue to speak up at international forums and stand shoulder to shoulder with Taiwan. He expressed confidence that our diplomatic relationship will continue to grow, and stated that in the way we hold hands, we will signal to the world that two island communities can, by themselves, make a difference to the world and to humanity.

The delegation was accompanied to the Presidential Office by St. Vincent and the Grenadines designated Ambassador Kenton X. Chance and his wife.

