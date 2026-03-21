Lavender Con returns to Washington, DC for a 3rd annual Book Festival July 25th and 26th, 2026

Selection of Authors from prior event at Lavender Con and Logo

Hosted by Little District Books, DC’s all-queer independent bookshop

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lavender Con brings together LGBTQIA+ authors, makers, and readers for two days of bookish wonder.Lavender Con will host 60-70 authors from across the United States writing for middle grade, young adult, and adult audiences in the fantasy, science fiction, horror, romance, and literary fiction genres. Authors will hold signing sessions and approximately twenty-five panels on timely topics of genre, queer experience, and writing.Lavender Con will also host a marketplace of queer artisan makers, small independent presses, and community organizations.Find more information and buy tickets at LavenderCon.com

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