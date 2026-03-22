Tram Cream Coffee Reaches 11 Locations, Expands to Sacramento and Scales In-House Franchise Technology Platform

Enjoying signature iced drinks with friends outside Tram Cream Coffee

California-based Tram Cream Coffee announces its 11th location in Sacramento, highlighting its proprietary in-house franchise technology platform.

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tram Cream Coffee Reaches 11 Locations, Expands to Sacramento and Scales In-House Franchise Technology PlatformTram Cream Coffee today announced its expansion to 11 locations, including a new store in the Sacramento area, extending the brand’s footprint from Northern California to Southern California markets including Westminster and Garden Grove.The milestone reflects the continued growth of a homegrown California brand that has built its reputation on culturally inspired beverages, operational discipline, and a modern approach to scale. Alongside its physical expansion, Tram Cream Coffee is also highlighting its in-house franchise technology platform, developed to support both customer ordering and back-end franchise operations.The company said its proprietary digital infrastructure is designed to create a more connected experience across its growing store network. Customer-facing tools support digital ordering, while internal systems help franchisees place stock orders through a centralized process intended to improve coordination, consistency, and operational visibility.“Our growth is not just about opening more locations,” said Viet Quoc Dinh, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer of Tram Cream Coffee. “It is also about building the infrastructure to support that growth in a disciplined way. By developing our technology platform in-house, we are able to move faster, support franchisees more directly, and create a more consistent experience across the brand.”Founded in San Jose, Tram Cream Coffee has built a loyal following by combining traditional Vietnamese coffee culture with a contemporary retail and technology mindset. Its menu includes signature drinks such as Egg Cream Coffee, Salted Cream Coffee, and Saigon (Sua Da), a traditional Vietnamese iced coffee.As the company has expanded across California, it has focused on building systems intended to support standardization without losing the identity of the brand. The Sacramento opening represents the latest step in that strategy, adding to a network that now spans multiple California markets.Tram Cream Coffee believes the combination of distinctive beverages and internally developed franchise tools positions the company for continued growth. As the network expands, the company plans to continue investing in store operations, digital infrastructure, and customer experience.Consumers, franchise partners, and media can learn more at https://www.tramcreamcoffee.com About Tram Cream CoffeeTram Cream Coffee is a California specialty beverage brand founded in San Jose and known for culturally inspired coffee and fruit tea offerings. With 11 locations across Northern and Southern California, the company combines signature drinks, franchise growth, and in-house technology to support a consistent customer and operator experience.Media ContactViet Quoc DinhCo-Founder & Chief Technology OfficerTram Cream Coffeeviet@tramcreamcoffee.com

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